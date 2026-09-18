Toronto Blue Jays Officially Add 25-Year-Old Pitcher Before Rangers Series

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the first game of their series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

The Blue Jays most recently beat the Detroit Tigers by a score of 5-1 (at home).

That said, they lost two out of three games in the series.

Toronto Blue Jays Officially Add 25-Year-Old Pitcher

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Blue Jays added a new pitcher to their MLB roster.

Sportsnet wrote: “The Blue Jays have designated Michael Lorenzen for assignment, the team announced. RHP José Rodríguez has been selected to the Major League roster.”

The Blue Jays acquired Rodríguez in a trade (via the Los Angeles Dodgers) earlier this month.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Sebastian Rodriguez to Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP José Rodríguez.”

Rodríguez has yet to make his MLB debut.

He is 25.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Rodríguez:

@Hall_Thomas_: “Probably an ideal time to promote José Rodríguez, considering the number of LHBs the Rangers have for this series — Corey Seager, Joc Pederson & Brandon Nimmo, among others.”

@JoshuaHowsam: “José Rodríguez throws so weird. Because of that, he misses a lot of bats. He also has no command. I’m not sure what he’ll be like in the bigs, but why not?”

@NumbersMLB: “RHP José Rodríguez will wear number 64. Last worn by RHP Matt Waldron earlier this season.”

@SpencerWard21: “Shoutout to José Rodríguez for getting the call! Very excited to watch him get an opportunity with the Jays, dude has a great arsenal with big strikeout stuff”