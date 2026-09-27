Toronto Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Decision Before Last Game Of MLB Season

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will play their game of the 2026 regular season when they host the Cincinnati Reds in Canada

The two teams are tied up at 1-1 after splitting the first two games.

Most recently, the Blue Jays lost by a score of 5-1 on Saturday.

Kazuma Okamoto (who batted 5th) finished with one walk, one strikeout and one run.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Decision

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “TOR Blue Jays Lineup 09/27 1. George Springer DH 2. Brett Bateman RF 3. Kazuma Okamoto 3B 4. Charles McAdoo 1B 5. Davis Schneider LF 6. Brandon Valenzuela C 7. Myles Straw CF 8. Andres Gimenez SS 9. Ernie Clement 2B”

Okamoto has been moved up to the 3rd spot in the lineup.

He comes into the day batting .233 with 132 hits, 33 home runs, 92 RBIs, 81 runs and one stolen base in 155 games.

The 30-year-old is in his first season at the MLB level.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@Go86Habs: “Where is the coward Vladdy? He needs to start to get the boos he deserves”

@jijminjiming: “George please stay in this organization forever 😭😭😭”

@HoneybadgerOnt: “Now you put Okamoto in the 3 spot?! Better late than never.”

@MattC1143: “McAdoo at cleanup and no Kirk in the game???”