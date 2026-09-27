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Toronto Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Decision Before Last Game Of MLB Season

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches the game in the sixth inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will play their game of the 2026 regular season when they host the Cincinnati Reds in Canada

The two teams are tied up at 1-1 after splitting the first two games.

Most recently, the Blue Jays lost by a score of 5-1 on Saturday.

Kazuma Okamoto (who batted 5th) finished with one walk, one strikeout and one run.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Decision

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates a RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “TOR Blue Jays Lineup 09/27 1. George Springer DH 2. Brett Bateman RF 3. Kazuma Okamoto 3B 4. Charles McAdoo 1B 5. Davis Schneider LF 6. Brandon Valenzuela C 7. Myles Straw CF 8. Andres Gimenez SS 9. Ernie Clement 2B”

Okamoto has been moved up to the 3rd spot in the lineup.

He comes into the day batting .233 with 132 hits, 33 home runs, 92 RBIs, 81 runs and one stolen base in 155 games.

The 30-year-old is in his first season at the MLB level.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@Go86Habs: “Where is the coward Vladdy? He needs to start to get the boos he deserves”

@jijminjiming: “George please stay in this organization forever 😭😭😭”

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

@HoneybadgerOnt: “Now you put Okamoto in the 3 spot?! Better late than never.”

@MattC1143: “McAdoo at cleanup and no Kirk in the game???”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Decision Before Last Game Of MLB Season

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