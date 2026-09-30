Blue Jays Player Announces News on Retirement After 10 MLB Seasons

The Toronto Blue Jays missed the playoffs this year, one season after they reached the World Series.

They finished 79-83, last in the American League East.

The Blue Jays scored 648 runs this season, the fewest in the majors. They also hit 152 home runs, the fewest in the majors.

The contracts of Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber and George Springer expire after this season. Reliever Paul Sewald, a 10-year veteran, will also become a free agent.

Scherzer, Springer and Sewald have not announced whether they will retire.

Paul Sewald Finishes Toronto’s Season, Weighs His Future

Sewald pitched the ninth inning of Toronto’s 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds Sunday in the season finale. He allowed one hit and no runs on 20 pitches.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 10 major league seasons and has 110 career saves. At the end of the game, he asked Myles Straw for the ball, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reported.

Sewald does not wish his career to end here.

“I’m not done if the league wants me, but I don’t know,” Sewald said. “Are we going to play baseball next year? Then I’d be 38 the next time we play. … I tried to not take a single outing for granted this year.”

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1 and many in the sport expect a lockout.

Toronto claimed Sewald off waivers Aug. 12, two days after the Arizona Diamondbacks designated him for assignment.

With Arizona, Sewald had 24 saves and a 6.23 ERA in 45 games. With Toronto, he had a 0.63 ERA in 17 games, allowing one earned run in 14 1/3 innings.

Scherzer, Bieber & Springer Weigh Possible Returns

Scherzer said Saturday he will wait until the offseason to decide whether to play a 20th season.

“We don’t need to make a decision today,” Scherzer said. He also cited uncertainty from baseball’s labor issues. Scherzer said he is “pretty healthy” but does not know how he will feel in six months.

Bieber, 31, is finishing a two-year, $26 million contract that included a $16 million player option. He exercised the option after the 2025 World Series.

Bieber opened this season on the injured list and made his first start June 23. He went 5-2 with a 4.37 ERA in 11 starts.

Toronto placed him on the injured list Aug. 25, retroactive to Aug. 21, with right teres major inflammation. He did not return.

“I think it’s kind of daunting,” Bieber said of his upcoming free agency. “Haven’t thought too much about it. I have no idea what my market’s going to be like.”

Bieber said he has a lot to offer and “would love for that to be here.”

Springer, 37, is finishing a six-year, $150 million contract. He spent seven seasons with the Houston Astros and six with Toronto.

He hit .249 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs in 126 games this season.

Springer told Sportsnet he does not know whether he will retire. He said he will discuss what comes next with his wife at the end of the year.

“I love my family and if that requires me to be with them, I’ll be with them,” Springer said. He and his wife have three children.

Free agents cannot sign with new teams until the fifth day after the World Series ends.