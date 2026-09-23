Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Released By Los Angeles Angels

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Maryland.

They will have two games, as Tuesday night’s game was canceled due to weather.

Hazel Mae of Sportsnet wrote (on Tuesday): “Tonight’s #BlueJays #Orioles game has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather. Doubleheader Wednesday Gm 1 at 135p ET Gm 2 at 635p ET”

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Released

On Tuesday, a former Blue Jays pitcher was released by the Los Angeles Angels‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on September 22): “Salt Lake Bees released RHP Hagen Danner.”

Danner did not appear in a game for the Angels at the MLB level.

He had initially started out the 2026 season as a member of the Cincinnati Reds‘ organization.

@HeyGingersaurus wrote (on July 17): “The #Reds have released RHP Hagen Danner and LHP Anthony Misiewicz, per the transaction log. Both players were signed to minor league deals in the offseason.”

Looking At Danner

Danner was picked in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He made his MLB debut during the 2023 season when he appeared in one game for the franchise.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on December 20, 2024: “OFFICIAL: We’ve signed LHP Josh Walker to a one-year contract. Welcome to the #BlueJays! Additionally, RHP Hagen Danner has been designated for assignment.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

Looking At The Angels Right Now