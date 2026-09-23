Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Released By Los Angeles Angels

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TORONTO, CANADA - AUGUST 11: Hagen Danner #65 of the Toronto Blue Jays grimaces as he reaches for his back in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Maryland.

They will have two games, as Tuesday night’s game was canceled due to weather.

Hazel Mae of Sportsnet wrote (on Tuesday): “Tonight’s #BlueJays #Orioles game has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather. Doubleheader Wednesday Gm 1 at 135p ET Gm 2 at 635p ET”

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Released

GettyHagen Danner #65 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during Photo Day at TD Ballpark on March 19, 2022 in Dunedin, Florida.

On Tuesday, a former Blue Jays pitcher was released by the Los Angeles Angels‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on September 22): “Salt Lake Bees released RHP Hagen Danner.”

Danner did not appear in a game for the Angels at the MLB level.

He had initially started out the 2026 season as a member of the Cincinnati Reds‘ organization.

@HeyGingersaurus wrote (on July 17): “The #Reds have released RHP Hagen Danner and LHP Anthony Misiewicz, per the transaction log. Both players were signed to minor league deals in the offseason.”

Looking At Danner

GettyHagen Danner #65 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches for his MLB debut in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

Danner was picked in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He made his MLB debut during the 2023 season when he appeared in one game for the franchise.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on December 20, 2024: “OFFICIAL: We’ve signed LHP Josh Walker to a one-year contract. Welcome to the #BlueJays! Additionally, RHP Hagen Danner has been designated for assignment.”

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyJosh Smith #9 of the Toronto Blue Jays blows a bubble as he waits in the on-deck circle in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. 

Looking At The Angels Right Now

GettyTayler Saucedo #55 of the Los Angeles Angels leaves the mound during the seventh inning of the Los Angeles Angels and Athletics game at Sutter Health Park on September 22, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Released By Los Angeles Angels

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x