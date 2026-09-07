Toronto Blue Jays’ Postseason Fate Predicted To Hinge on One Starter

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ 2026 campaign has been living off the hope left by their heart-stopping performance in last year’s World Series.

That hope hasn’t carried them far, but it hasn’t stopped October predictions from falling in their favor.

Eliminating the Blue Jays from serious contention would merely be jumping the gun. This stands true according to ESPN’s latest projection.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Postseason Prediction Depends on One Starter

On Sept. 7, a series of ESPN baseball analysts revealed their postseason projections.

This should leave Toronto fans feeling optimistic.

In fact, they’re predicted to clinch the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

“It’s no secret that the middle of the American League has not been good all season long,” ESPN’s Dan Mullen wrote. “Of all of the teams in the mix for the final spot, there is one we have seen play very good baseball over an extended stretch… the Blue Jays, last year. So why not go with the team that played into November last fall getting hot again this September?”

Taking it one step further, analysts Jesse Rogers and Eric Karabell pinpointed the key starter who could make or break Toronto’s postseason outcome.

“Dylan Cease will throw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on the final day of the regular season to vault the Blue Jays into the postseason,” Rogers wrote.

Karabell added, “Last season’s Blue Jays went 15-10 in September to win the AL East — and they should have won the World Series. Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. still hasn’t hit a home run in a home game this season, and that will shockingly continue, but the Blue Jays rely on Kazuma Okamoto, Dylan Cease and the bullpen to return to October again and make a run.”

Cease has truly been pinned as the star of the show this season.

The 30-year-old right-hander owns a 2.25 ERA and 221 strikeouts across 156.1 innings pitched. He’s walked 65 batters through 26 starts.

His ballclub may not be thriving, but he is making headlines each week with striking feats.

Where the Blue Jays Stand As the Postseason Nears

Per FanGraphs’ latest MLB Playoff Odds, Toronto has a 38.2% chance of securing the Wild Card and a 38.2% chance of making the playoffs.

FanGraphs also gives the Blue Jays a 1.6% chance of winning the World Series this year.

The odds certainly aren’t glowing, but not all hope is lost for Toronto.

Up next on the schedule, the Blue Jays will face the Athletics in a three-game series at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

The set begins on Sept. 7 at 10:05 p.m. ET.

September baseball is in full swing. While Toronto isn’t in the strongest position, fans have seen them bounce back remarkably fast before.