Toronto Blue Jays’ Postseason Prediction Offers Hope for October Run

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ 2026 campaign has been surprising, but not for the right reasons.

After their 2025 run to the World Series, fans hoped for a return this season. Unfortunately, the ballclub is still last in the AL East at 68-71 overall.

Despite this, an MLB writer has revealed his latest Blue Jays postseason prediction, which should offer fans some optimism.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Postseason Could See a Different Outcome

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report was candid about Toronto’s obstacles this year, but that didn’t stop him from planting a seed of hope into Blue Jays fans.

“Brett Bateman has provided an unexpected boost, batting .333 since arriving in the Kevin Gausman trade. Alejandro Kirk has been hot over the past month, too,” he wrote. “And George Springer has been on an absolute tear as of late, batting .487/.524/.769 over the last 12 games.”

He added, “If they could just get Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and/or Ernie Clement going, they would be in business. To that end, wouldn’t it be something if Guerrero’s first home run at Rogers Centre in 2026 was a walk-off blast that clinched the Blue Jays’ spot in the postseason?”

Guerrero is navigating a drought at Rogers Centre, having gone without smacking a single homer at home this season.

At the time of this writing, he is slashing just .258/.330/.348 with a career-low .678 OPS and seven homers through 124 games. He’s registered 21 doubles and 48 RBIs.

This is a noticeable drop from his 2025 campaign, in which he played a vital role in bringing his ballclub to the Fall Classic.

If Miller speaks this hypothetical scenario into existence, Guerrero will snap his skid and lead the Blue Jays back into contention.

What the Numbers Say About the Toronto Blue Jays’ Postseason Outlook

Toronto may sit at the very bottom of the AL East standings, but don’t take them off the table just yet.

FanGraphs’ latest MLB Playoff Odds, as of Sept. 2, give the Blue Jays a measly 16.0% chance of reaching the playoffs this year. While squinting, a 0.6% chance of winning the World Series still stands.

This can be viewed in one of two ways — fans can either protect themselves from another potential heartbreak and anticipate a non-existent run to the Fall Classic, or fans can hold onto the 0.6% glimmer of hope that perhaps, just maybe, Toronto could pull off one of the most shocking comebacks in baseball.

Looking ahead at what’s to come, the Blue Jays have two more games remaining against the Cleveland Guardians.

The series is off to a brutal start, after Toronto was handed a 6-1 loss on Sept. 1, but it’s not over until it’s over.

Their next clash is on the board for Sept. 2 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Once this set wraps up, the Blue Jays will hit the road and head to Kauffman Stadium to face the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series.

At the time of this writing, the Royals are currently last in the AL Central at 62-77 overall.

It’s not too late for Toronto to dig in — it doesn’t take much to change the trajectory of a season. After all, baseball is a game of inches.