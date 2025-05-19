Blue Jays Predicted to Cut Ties With Daulton Varsho in Shocking Move

There are many underrated players in Major League Baseball, but the Toronto Blue Jays might have the most underrated player in the league. That player is none other than Daulton Varsho, a left-handed hitting outfielder who has proven during his time in Toronto, when he’s healthy, that he can be an above-average player.

Don’t let the numbers fool you. Although he hasn’t exactly swung the bat at the highest level regarding batting average or OPS+ at times, he is a very good player and has started to figure it out a bit over the past few weeks.

Currently hitting .229, which isn’t great compared to what the Blue Jays were hoping for, he currently has a 149 OPS+. He’s hitting balls hard, and that’s all the Blue Jays can ask for with him being an elite outfielder after winning a Gold Glove award last season.

Would the Blue Jays Move On From Him?

While it might not make much sense for the Toronto Blue Jays to move on from him, some have suggested that’s what could happen. That includes Buster Olney of ESPN, who wrote that if the Blue Jays make him available, he’d have incredible value around the league. He isn’t a free agent until after the 2026 season, meaning teams might be even more interested in landing him as he wouldn’t be a one-year rental.

“The Jays would probably draw a lot of interest for Daulton Varsho, an elite defender who won’t be eligible for free agency until after the 2026 season,” he wrote.

There have been some questionable suggestions for the Toronto Blue Jays recently. However, after the team signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a long-term extension, why not try to keep somebody like Varsho around?

After trading for him in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 2022 offseason, the Blue Jays had to give up a decent amount, including one of their top prospects, Gabriel Moreno, who has proven to be a decent player at the big league level.

Blue Jays Future Outlook

With the Blue Jays’ future in question, some want them to keep Varsho in town, including Just Baseball’s Ethan Hyatt, who pointed out the four players the Blue Jays currently have under contract through the 2030 season.

“Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins has already come to an agreement with Guerrero on a lengthy extension and has expressed interest in locking Bichette up to an extension as well. While these two have been linked to each other for their entire careers, it’s time that Varsho gets mentioned in the same context of the Jays’ future…

“The Jays have four players currently locked up to contracts until at least the 2030 season, those being Guerrero, Andrés Giménez, Anthony Santander, and Alejandro Kirk. Adding Varsho and his consistently incredible defense to this list and to Toronto’s roster of the future is certainly worth shelling some money out sometime this season,” he wrote.

With those four players under contract, adding Varsho to the mix should be the plan. Only 28 years old, the Wisconsin native would be a big help in turning things around in Toronto