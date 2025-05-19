Blue Jays Predicted to Make George Springer Move for Star

The Toronto Blue Jays played well against the Detroit Tigers, but ultimately, lost two of three. They dropped two one-run ball games, and walked off their lone win.

6-4 over their last 10 games and only 4.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East, it’s possible that the Blue Jays could turn this thing around.

However, that doesn’t mean the Blue Jays will be buyers at the deadline. If anything, there’s likely a better scenario of them becoming sellers at the deadline.

But if that doesn’t happen, there could be a perfect trade candidate for them in the form of Luis Robert Jr. With George Springer only getting older, and the Blue Jays potentially looking to get off his deal before he leaves in free agency after the 2027 campaign, moving on from Springer and adding Robert might be the thing to do.

The Trade Idea

Matthew Sookram of Jay’s Journal proposed the idea of the Blue Jays trading for Robert, adding that he’s the only option the Blue Jays should consider from the Chicago White Sox roster.

“The White Sox really don’t have a lot of attractive options on their roster other than Robert, and even he isn’t looking great. While the 27-year-old is currently slashing .190/.296/.321, he leads MLB with 17 stolen bases, which would be a welcome addition to the Blue Jays’ offense. The Blue Jays are 22nd in MLB with 27 stolen bases, and really only have one true basestealing threat in the everyday line in Andrés Giménez…

“Robert would likely cost a lot in terms of a return (he’s technically under contract until 2028), and the Blue Jays would be paying a premium for a player who is in the midst of a pretty serious slump. Still, he’s a five-tool player when he’s on, so it could be a risk worth taking,” he wrote.

Should the Blue Jays Buy Low?

Taking on Roberts’ contract, which is only $50 million, might not be the worst idea. However, it’s important to recognize that he’s been a below-average player for much of his career and hasn’t been able to stay on the field. Outside of his All-Star appearance in 2023 and a decent showing during 2022, when he played in just 98 games, it isn’t exactly like the Cuban native has been an elite talent.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Toronto Blue Jays, or any other team that might want him, wouldn’t have to send a haul in return for him and for now, he’s more of just a salary dump.

“No top five [prospect], no top ten, nothing. At this moment, I think it’s close to a salary dump,” said Heyman on his Bleacher Report video. “Certainly if they pay some of it, you’re basically buying the prospects at that point.”

If the Toronto Blue Jays traded for Robert, and he didn’t work out, it isn’t like they’d have to make a long-term commitment with him. He can hit free agency after the next two seasons with a team option in 2026 and 2027.

If things work out, the Blue Jays could keep him around, but if he can’t stay healthy and doesn’t produce at the level they want, they wouldn’t be locked into a long-term commitment.