Blue Jays, Yankees May Have Found Their Next Great Pitching Rivalry

The baseball world finally got to enjoy the first matchup between Trey Yesavage and Cam Schlittler. The two youngsters are ascending talents, who are also battle-tested in last year’s postseason, with both pitchers under control through the 2031 season.

With both Schlittler and Yesavage expected to be rotation fixtures in the American League East, this game was a preview of what could shape the division for the next half-decade. It was a pitching matchup that the Yankees’ hurler looks forward to having for many years.

It’s safe to say that this pitching duel did not disappoint in its first iteration, even after its start was delayed due to the weather. The game was scoreless through six innings, as both Yesavage and Schlittler traded zeros and were at the top of their game.

Blue Jays Win First Pitchers’ Duel Between Trey Yesavage and Cam Schlittler

The Blue Jays scratched a couple of runs off the Yankees starter in the seventh as his command waned to break the scoreless stalemate. Andres Gimenez turned in a legendary at-bat, grinding out 11 pitches before drawing a bases-loaded walk to knock out Schlittler. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tacked on a sacrifice fly.

Those two runs would be enough, as the Blue Jays fended off a late Yankees rally to win 2-1 at Yankee Stadium. Yesavage picked up the win and Schlittler was saddled with the loss. What ultimately was one of the most hyped pitching matchups between young aces turned into what could be one of the best games of the season.

The game also featured some impressive relief work. Louis Varland and new Yankees reliever Yovanny Cruz also lit up the radar gun. Varland pitched out of a ninth-inning jam for the save, and Cruz dominated in two scoreless innings. The bullpens made sure to add some drama to this game to keep the viewers interested after the two young aces departed.

With the two starters living up to the marquee matchup, it’s the kind that will leave baseball fans looking for an encore. And if the Yankees and Blue Jays remain World Series contenders, this should be the first of many high-stakes battles between Yesavage and Schlittler.

Social Media Reacts to Spectacular Pitching Duel between Trey Yesavage and Cam Schlittler

To properly apply context to how great this pitchers’ duel ended up, let’s start with the pitching lines for the two young starters.

Cam Schlittler's final line tonight: 6 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 106 pitches Trey Yesavage's final line tonight: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K, 95 pitches#Yankees #BlueJays https://t.co/o8kUwSB2l2 — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) May 21, 2026

The final stat line probably doesn’t accurately capture how strong a start Schlittler had.

The famous Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers game in 2008, where two All-Time greats were scratched for future Hall of Famers in their rookie season. Randy Johnson and Greg Maddux were originally scheduled, but the game was started by Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw.

That perfectly encapsulates how the two young starters have dominated this league.

That’s something both Blue Jays and Yankees fans would love to see happen.

Can’t have a pitchers’ duel reaction without a Pitching Ninja post. This explains why Schlittler is arguably the top starter in the American League right now. And here’s a Ninja clip of Yesavage’s night.

Yesavage punched out Aaron Judge all three times he faced him.

I think that was a good assessment of how that game went for the Yankees.

For the Yankees and Blue Jays, the first duel between Schlittler and Yesavage set a high bar for this rivalry. It wouldn’t be a surprise if both pitchers already look forward to the encore performance.