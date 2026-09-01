Toronto Blue Jays Make Ricky Tiedemann Announcement Before Guardians Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are making a move involving Ricky Tiedemann prior to Game 1 of their series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Game 1 of the series begins tonight, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:40 PM Mountain Time, 6:40 PM Eastern Time. Spencer Miles will be the opener followed by Spencer Arrighetti in a bulk role.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Ricky Tiedemann Announcement

Prior to the first game of the Guardians series, the Blue Jays announced several moves. One of them included Tiedemann.

“ROSTER MOVES: LHP Ricky Tiedemann and INF Sean Keys recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight. LHP Joe Mantiply reinstated from the 60-day IL and will be active tonight. INF Josh Smith reinstated from the 10-day IL and will be active tonight. OF Daz Cameron designated for assignment. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson cleared waivers and elected free agency,” the team announced via their social media account.

Tiedemann is a 24-year-old Blue Jays prospect. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound pitcher was drafted by the organization in 2021.

Looking at Ricky Tiedemann Since His Last Call-Up

Tiedemann joined the Blue Jays in mid-August for their series against the New York Yankees.

He pitched in one game, recording two strikeouts and surrendering two hits in 1.2 innings.

Since he was sent back to Triple-A, he has played in four games. In those games, Tiedemann has recorded six strikeouts, two walks, and allowed three hits in five innings of work.

Tiedemann has been playing in the Blue Jays minor leagues since 2022.

While he began his career as a starter, he has primarily been utilized as a reliever this season.

Where Does Ricky Tiedemann Fit With the Toronto Blue Jays?

Anytime an MLB club can add an arm that touches 100 MPH, they do it. Tiedemann has the stuff to get there.

Unfortunately for Tiedemann, he has been recovering from his Tommy John surgery. He’s also been on multiple rehab assignments this season, which has disrupted his flow.

But now, he is with the Blue Jays, ready to help push them into the playoffs.

The future is bright for Tiedemann. After all, the starting rotation will be missing some arms once the offseason hits. Shane Bieber, Patrick Corbin, and Max Scherzer are all on expiring contracts.

Dylan Cease and Jose Soriano are the only guarantees for the 2027 roster.

The world is Tiedemann’s oyster.