Blue Jays Facing Giménez Problem, But Not Bichette Regret

The Toronto Blue Jays may be getting less production from Andrés Giménez than they expected, but that does not automatically mean they made the wrong decision by letting Bo Bichette walk.

In fact, the latest developments surrounding both players reinforce why Toronto’s front office chose a different path this past offseason.

As noted by Forbes’ Peter Chawaga, the Blue Jays have begun scaling back Giménez’s role against left-handed pitching amid a difficult offensive season. Giménez entered the week slashing just .218/.262/.350 and recently found himself sitting in favor of Ernie Clement against southpaw starters.

The move represents a clear acknowledgment that Toronto needs more offense. However, it also raises an uncomfortable question: would the Blue Jays be better off today if they had simply retained Bichette?

The answer is more complicated than Giménez’s stat line suggests.

Bichette Hasn’t Been the Star the Mets Paid For

When Bichette reached free agency, many expected the New York Mets to aggressively pursue him. New York ultimately landed the former Blue Jays star and handed him the type of contract Toronto reportedly had little interest in matching.

At first glance, watching Giménez struggle while Bichette wears another uniform appears to be a loss for the Blue Jays.

But the reality is that Bichette has hardly rewarded the Mets’ investment so far.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Bichette entered June hitting just .226 with a .591 OPS. The Mets ranked 29th in baseball with a .652 team OPS entering their series against San Diego, and Bichette’s offensive struggles have become part of a larger problem in Queens.

Former Mets star Daniel Murphy recently suggested Bichette may be dealing with a confidence issue at the plate while trying to adjust to a new environment.

The underlying metrics remain encouraging. Bichette owns a 90.9 mph average exit velocity and a .282 expected batting average. But those numbers have yet to translate into production.

For a player earning premium dollars, expected statistics only go so far.

Toronto Chose Flexibility Over Sentiment

Losing a homegrown star is never popular. Bichette spent years helping define the Blue Jays’ competitive window alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

But front offices cannot operate on nostalgia.

Toronto believed it could improve defensively by shifting Giménez to shortstop while allocating resources elsewhere on the roster. Even if Giménez has struggled offensively, the alternative would have required committing massive long-term money to a player who is now producing below league-average offensive numbers himself.

The Blue Jays can still adjust Giménez’s role. Toronto still has options. The club can continue platooning Giménez, increase Clement’s role against favorable matchups, or pursue offensive reinforcements before the trade deadline.

What they cannot do is escape a nine-figure contract if Bichette’s offensive decline proves more than a temporary slump.

That’s why Toronto’s decision should be judged on more than two months of disappointing production from Giménez.

The Blue Jays may not have found the perfect replacement for Bichette, but early returns suggest they may have avoided an equally costly problem.