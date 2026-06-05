Blue Jays Demotee Is Making Noise in Triple-A

The Toronto Blue Jays may have hoped a trip to Triple-A Buffalo would help Davis Schneider rediscover his swing.

Instead, he is rediscovering something else entirely.

Just days after being demoted following a brutal start to the 2026 season, Schneider is posting one of the most unusual stat lines in professional baseball. The walks are pouring in, the strikeouts have nearly vanished, and his on-base percentage has reached a level that almost looks fictional.

The question is whether any of it will actually get him back to Toronto.

Davis Schneider Is Attacking His Biggest Weakness

At first glance, Schneider’s Triple-A production seems impossible.

According to Jays Journal’s Matthew Sookram, the Blue Jays infielder-outfielder has drawn 18 walks in just 39 plate appearances since arriving in Buffalo. He has struck out only three times during that span, good for a microscopic 7.7% strikeout rate.

Those numbers stand out because they directly address the biggest issue that plagued Schneider in Toronto.

When the Blue Jays optioned him in late May, Schneider owned a .127 batting average and struck out in nearly 35% of his plate appearances. Opposing pitchers consistently exploited holes in his swing, particularly when they got ahead in counts.

Now, the opposite appears to be happening.

Whether because of mechanical adjustments, a simplified approach, or simply facing less advanced pitching, Schneider is forcing pitchers into the strike zone and refusing to chase.

During his most productive stretches in the majors, Schneider succeeded not because he hit .300, but because he combined patience with enough power to punish mistakes.

The Blue Jays do not need him to become a batting champion. They need him to become dangerous again.

The Real Test Has Yet To Begin

Here’s where the numbers become more complicated.

Despite reaching base at a .615 clip, Schneider has only three hits during this stretch. One was a double. The other two were singles.

That should give the Blue Jays pause.

Toronto’s offense has not struggled because of a lack of walks. The lineup ranks among the better teams in baseball at grinding out at-bats. What it has lacked at times is game-changing power and timely extra-base hits.

Those are the areas Schneider has not yet proven he has fixed.

The encouraging sign is that improved swing decisions often come before improved production. Hitters rarely rediscover their power before rediscovering control of the strike zone.

If Schneider’s elite walk rate is the first step toward becoming the player who hit 11 home runs in just 82 games last season, the Blue Jays could eventually have an interesting roster decision on their hands.

For now, Buffalo is serving its purpose.

Schneider is not simply piling up numbers. He appears to be rebuilding the foundation of his offensive game. If the power follows, his stay in Triple-A may end much sooner than expected.