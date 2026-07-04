Rockies Call up Former Blue Jays All-Star Closer

The Colorado Rockies have selected the contract of relief pitcher Jordan Romano, the former All-Star closer for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rockies announced on Saturday the following roster moves, including calling up Romano, the former Blue Jays closer:

“The Rockies announced today the following transactions: – Recalled LHP Sean Sullivan from Triple-A Albuquerque. – Selected the contract of RHP Jordan Romano (#68) from Albuquerque. – Placed RHP Seth Halvorsen on the 15-day IL (retroactive to July 1) with right shoulder inflammation. – Placed RHP Tomoyuki Sugano on the 15-day IL (retroactive to July 1) with back spasms. Sullivan will start tonight’s 6:10 pm MT game vs. San Francisco,” the Rockies wrote on X.

Jordan Romano Was in Triple-A

Romano began the season with the Los Angeles Angels, but he was cut loose in April after starting the season with a ghastly 10.13 ERA in his first 11 appearances out of the Angels’ bullpen.

The Rockies then signed Romano to a minor-league contract in May, and he pitched to a 4.15 ERA in 9 appearances with the Albuquerque Isotopes. He was pitching in the Pacific Coast League, which is notorious for having hitter-friendly ballparks, so despite the elevated ERA, the Rockies’ front office obviously liked what they saw from Romano and felt he was worthy of a call-up to the big-league club.

Considering the Rockies have a 36-53 record — tied for second-worst in the majors with the Angels, just behind the bottom-feeding Kansas City Royals — it’s worth a shot to bring Romano up and see if he still has anything left in the tank as Colorado has nothing to lose at this point.

Jordan Romano Was an All-Star Closer for Toronto

It wasn’t that long ago that Romano was one of the best closers in Major League Baseball.

In 2022 and 2023, Romano was an All-Star closer for the Blue Jays, racking up 72 saves over those two seasons combined with an ERA in the low 2s. Romano, a Canadian native who was selected in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, pitched his first six major-league seasons for Toronto, racking up a tidy 2.90 ERA, 163 saves, and 7.7 bWAR in 231 games and 229.2 IP over that time. He was a fan favorite during his time in Toronto, as he is local to the area and pitched very well for the team during the years, including several seasons as a lights-out closer for the Blue Jays.

However, after Romano struggled in 2024, the Blue Jays non-tendered him, and he spent 2025 with the Philadelphia Phillies after they gave him $8.5 million on a one-year, free-agent contract, pitching to an ugly 8.23 ERA in 49 appearances along with a -1.7 bWAR. The Phillies did not re-sign Romano during the offseason, and he signed with the Angels to a one-year contract for $2.5 million, but he didn’t even last a month with the Angels, as they did not like what they saw from him and cut him loose.

He quickly caught on with the Rockies, and with Colorado in desperate need of help in the bullpen, they have called him up to see what he has left.