Blue Jays Announce Breaking Addison Barger Injury News Ahead of Nationals Game

After winning the American League Championship Series last season, the Toronto Blue Jays sit in last place in the AL East and 5.5 games out of a wild card spot. They dropped the first three series to begin the second half of the season.

On Monday, July 27, the Blue Jays begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Ahead of the series, manager John Schneider announced that outfielder Addison Barger underwent elbow surgery with a return timeline on the table.

Addison Barger is Set to Return to Full Baseball Activities Ahead of Spring Training 2027

On July 24, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that Addison Barger will undergo elbow surgery. It was unknown whether or not the outfielder would need a full Tommy John or internal brace procedure.

Per MLB broadcaster Hazel Mae, Barger underwent surgery on July 27.

Manager John Schneider confirmed that the 26-year-old will be return to full baseball activities before Spring Training next season.

“It was just a repair, so that’s good news,” Schneider said. “It wasn’t a full reconstruction, so that’s like roughly six months.”

While not verbally confirmed, it looks as if Barger received the internal brace procedure that reduced his rehab from nine to six months.

After an incredible postseason in 2025, Barger only played in nine games over the course of 44 days. Barger was 1-for-22 with an outfield assist in those nine games.

Barger was the undisputed postseason hero for the Blue Jays last season, slashing .367/.441/.583 with nine RBIs, eight runs, and three home runs in 17 games.

The Blue Jays have been hit with a tsunami of injuries this season, so the news that Barger will be ready to go at the start of next season is a huge win.