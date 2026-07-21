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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change During Rays Series

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The Blue Jays announced a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. change during the Rays series.
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 05: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs to first base after being walked during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to begin Game 2 of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The Rays won Game 1 of the series 7-1 on Monday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced a lineup change involving struggling star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change

The Blue Jays made a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. change during the Rays series.

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 17: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes off his batting helmet after flying out in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Here is Toronto’s lineup for Tuesday night’s game:

  • 1) Nathan Lukes RF
  • 2) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
  • 3) Ernie Clement 2B
  • 4) George Springer DH
  • 5) Daulton Varsho CF
  • 6) Kazuma Okamoto 3B
  • 7) Brandon Valenzuela C
  • 8) Andrés Giménez SS
  • 9) Jonatan Clase LF

After three straight games batting third in the lineup, the Blue Jays have moved Guerrero up to the second spot.

Toronto manager John Schneider is likely just attempting to mix things up amid the team’s brutal slump. Last night, Clement hit first, Lukes second and Guerrero third. Tonight, the three players are still hitting in the top third of the lineup, just in a different order.

Toronto Blue Jays Unexpectedly Struggling in 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 18: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches the action during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 18: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays watches the action during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays have lost six of their last 10 games. They were just two outs away from winning the World Series last fall before Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of the Fall Classic’s Game 7.

Now, the club is 5 1/2 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the third American League Wild Card spot and 11 1/2 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East standings.

Toronto ranks last among all 30 teams in runs scored with 398. The club is also 28th in OPS at .684.

Last season, the Blue Jays were fourth in runs scored with 798 and third in OPS at .760.

Guerrero has notably had a rough year so far, which is a major reason the Blue Jays are unexpectedly struggling.

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having a rough season.

GettyTORONTO, ON – JULY 20: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after flying out in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Guerrero, who signed a 14-year, $500 million extension with the Blue Jays in April of last year, is hitting just .259/.342/.353 with six home runs and 41 RBI over 95 games this year.

He has been playing through a back injury, which may be why the slugger is struggling this year. Guerrero declined to participate in the year’s All-Star Game after being voted in as a starter because of his back issue.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman (4-8, 4.33 ERA, 116 SO, 112 1/3 IP) is slated to start for Toronto on Tuesday. Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 3.26 ERA, 98 SO, 99 1/3 IP) is expected to start for the Rays.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change During Rays Series

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