Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change During Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to begin Game 2 of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The Rays won Game 1 of the series 7-1 on Monday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays announced a lineup change involving struggling star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change

Here is Toronto’s lineup for Tuesday night’s game:

1) Nathan Lukes RF

2) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B

3) Ernie Clement 2B

4) George Springer DH

5) Daulton Varsho CF

6) Kazuma Okamoto 3B

7) Brandon Valenzuela C

8) Andrés Giménez SS

9) Jonatan Clase LF

After three straight games batting third in the lineup, the Blue Jays have moved Guerrero up to the second spot.

Toronto manager John Schneider is likely just attempting to mix things up amid the team’s brutal slump. Last night, Clement hit first, Lukes second and Guerrero third. Tonight, the three players are still hitting in the top third of the lineup, just in a different order.

Toronto Blue Jays Unexpectedly Struggling in 2026

The Blue Jays have lost six of their last 10 games. They were just two outs away from winning the World Series last fall before Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of the Fall Classic’s Game 7.

Now, the club is 5 1/2 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the third American League Wild Card spot and 11 1/2 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East standings.

Toronto ranks last among all 30 teams in runs scored with 398. The club is also 28th in OPS at .684.

Last season, the Blue Jays were fourth in runs scored with 798 and third in OPS at .760.

Guerrero has notably had a rough year so far, which is a major reason the Blue Jays are unexpectedly struggling.

Guerrero, who signed a 14-year, $500 million extension with the Blue Jays in April of last year, is hitting just .259/.342/.353 with six home runs and 41 RBI over 95 games this year.

He has been playing through a back injury, which may be why the slugger is struggling this year. Guerrero declined to participate in the year’s All-Star Game after being voted in as a starter because of his back issue.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman (4-8, 4.33 ERA, 116 SO, 112 1/3 IP) is slated to start for Toronto on Tuesday. Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 3.26 ERA, 98 SO, 99 1/3 IP) is expected to start for the Rays.