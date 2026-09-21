Toronto Blue Jays Cut All-Star Pitcher Before Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays parted ways with a nine-year MLB veteran before their series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto is set to begin a three-game series on the road against the Orioles on Tuesday. Ahead of the series, the Blue Jays made a plethora of roster moves.

Toronto enters the series with a record of 77-79.

Toronto Blue Jays DFA Joe Mantiply

The Blue Jays made some intriguing pitching moves before their series against the Orioles.

Toronto announced they DFA’d left-handed reliever Joe Mantiply in a series of roster moves.

“ROSTER MOVES: RHP Chad Dallas recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight. RHP Trey Yesavage reinstated from the 15-day IL and will start tonight. RHP Spencer Arrighetti optioned to the Spring Training Complex. LHP Joe Mantiply designated for assignment,” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

The Blue Jays cutting Mantiply is a bit of a surprise, as the veteran has pitched well. Yet, with Trey Yesavage coming back, Toronto needed more length out of the bullpen, which is why Chad Dallas was recalled. Dallas is out of options, so he will likely remain on the big-league roster for the rest of the season.

Mantiply, meanwhile, is in his 9th MLB season. He went 2-0 with a 3.33 ERA in 25 games this season with the Blue Jays. In his MLB career, he’s 13-13 with a 4.41 ERA in 281 games.

Mantiply was an All-Star in 2022.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a series loss to the Texas Rangers, which seemingly ended their playoff hopes.

Toronto likely needs to go 6-0 in its final six games to have any hope of reaching the postseason.

“It’s easy to get caught up with those losses and stuff like that,” Blue Jays center fielder Brett Bateman said. “But it’s a team game. We win as a team, we lose as a team. Losing the first two here was disappointing, for sure. But I don’t want to carry that over into my next at-bats and start swinging at things I shouldn’t. I’m just trying to be the same guy every day. It’s all you can do.”

Toronto will play the Orioles on the road for three games before hosting the Cincinnati Reds for three games.

The Blue Jays are 3 games back of the final Wild Card spot.