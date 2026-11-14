Toronto Blue Jays Abruptly Cut Ties with 26-Year-Old Player

The MLB offseason is in full force, and while the Toronto Blue Jays haven’t been very active in player signings or trades (yet), the Blue Jays’ front office has been busy with roster transactions.

Over the last two days, dating back to November 12, the Blue Jays have released a total of 11 players from their organization.

Today, we’ll be focusing on the Blue Jays’ decision to part ways with 26-year-old infielder Peyton Williams.

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Blue Jays Suddenly Release Peyton Williams

According to the MiLB.com transactions board, the Blue Jays’ AAA affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, released first baseman Peyton Williams:

“Buffalo Bisons released 1B Peyton Williams.”

Williams, who had been promoted to AAA late in the 2026 season, is now officially an MiLB free agent and can sign with any club.

The 26 y/o batted .278 with three home runs for AAA Buffalo in 2026, and for his entire MiLB career, he carries a batting average of .259 with 52 home runs and 237 RBI.

Of the 11 players that the Blue Jays have released over the past two days, Williams was the closest to making his MLB debut, but most of the players were at the lower levels of the organization.

It’s plausible to think that Williams could be re-signed by the Blue Jays, but that feels unlikely due to the sudden parting of ways.

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Taking a Quick Look at the Blue Jays Offseason Plans

All these roster transactions by the Blue Jays are fairly insignificant.

Toronto continues to be linked to the free agents in MLB, but they have yet to make a high-profile signing; that could change in the next week or so, especially with a looming lockout.

The Jays’ biggest need is probably middle infield help, and reports from MLB GM meetings indicated they are listening to trade offers on multiple players like Ernie Clement and Brandon Valenzuela.

Starting pitching is also something that all 30 MLB clubs realistically need, so expect the Blue Jays to be pretty active on that front as well.

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