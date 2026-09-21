Toronto Blue Jays Demote Struggling Pitcher Ahead of Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays demoted a struggling pitcher, which likely ends his season.

Toronto is coming off a series loss to the Texas Rangers, which seemingly ended its playoff hopes. The Blue Jays will begin a three-game road series against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Toronto enters play with a record of 77-79.

Toronto Blue Jays Demote Spencer Arrighetti

Before the Blue Jays began their three-game series against the Orioles, Toronto demoted Spencer Arrighetti.

Toronto announced multiple roster moves involving pitchers before the first game of the series on Monday.

“ROSTER MOVES: RHP Chad Dallas recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight. RHP Trey Yesavage reinstated from the 15-day IL and will start tonight. RHP Spencer Arrighetti optioned to the Spring Training Complex. LHP Joe Mantiply designated for assignment,” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

Toronto acquired Arrighetti from the Houston Astros at the trade deadline for Daulton Varsho. The move hasn’t panned out for either team, as Arrighetti has struggled while Houston seems unlikely to make the playoffs.

Arrighetti is in his third MLB season as he’s 9-9 with a 4.96 ERA in 24 games, including 19 starts this season. Yet, with the Blue Jays, he’s 2-4 with a 6.35 ERA in 7 games, including 2 starts.

Arrighetti is under team control through the 2029 MLB season, so Toronto hopes he can be much better. He’s expected to compete for a spot in the rotation in 2027 and beyond.

Arrighetti Was Willing to do Whatever in Toronto

Toronto acquired Arrighetti from the Astros while he was injured, and once he returned, he struggled with his new team.

However, Arrighetti was in a weird spot, as he was being used as a starter and a multi-inning reliever, depending on the series. So, it was a difficult spot for Arrighetti, but he said he wanted to do whatever it takes to help the team win.

“I’m whatever they want me to be,” Arrighetti said. “All that matters right now is winning, especially with where we’re at in the standings. I have absolutely no ego about this.”

Now, with Arrighetti being sent down to the Complex, his season is over. Now, the focus will be trying to figure out what went wrong and working on his mechanics ahead of the offseason.