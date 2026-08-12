Toronto Blue Jays Announce Multiple Lineup & Roster Moves During Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced several moves involving Paul Sewald, Jake Bloss, George Springer, and Kazuma Okamoto during their current series against the Boston Red Sox.

They are on the hunt for an MLB playoff position. Following their 5-3 victory in Game 2 of this four game series, they are only 2.5 games back of the final Wild Card position.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Paul Sewald & Jake Bloss Moves Announced

Prior to the third game, the Blue Jays announced some roster moves.

“ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 Claimed RHP Paul Sewald off waivers from the Dbacks 🔹 RHP Jake Bloss has been recalled to the Major League roster and placed on the 60-day IL,” the team announced on social media.

Sewald is a veteran reliever who is expected to help out a gassed bullpen. Adding a high-leverage reliever of any calibre should be a welcomed sight for Blue Jays fans.

Bloss has also been recalled to be put on IL. This is to make room for Sewald on the 40-man roster.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Lineup for Game 3

Shortly after announcing these roster moves, their lineup for Game 3 of their series against the Red Sox was revealed.

Underdog MLB wrote:

Blue Jays 8/12

C. McAdoo 3B

B. Bateman RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

K. Okamoto DH

A. Giménez SS

E. Clement 2B

J. Sánchez LF

M. Straw CF

J. Soriano SP.”

The Blue Jays have a couple of changes to take note of here.

For starters, Kazuma Okamoto is projected to bat fifth as the DH. Springer is suddenly out of the lineup.

Additionally, Jesus Sanchez comes back into the lineup, with Nathan Lukes coming out.

Boston Red Sox Lineup For Game 3

Here is the Red Sox lineup that they announced for Game 3:

Starting Pitcher: Ranger Suarez.

How the Blue Jays Have Fared Against the Red Sox

The Blue Jays are heading into Game 3 of the series having won games one and two.

Toronto won the first two games 2-1 & 5-3, respectively.

During their most recent victory, Brett Bateman, Alejandro Kirk, and Myles Straw posted a multi-hit game, with two each.

Chase Lee recorded his first win while Spencer Miles earned his first save.

According to Sportsnet stats, Miles’ save is pretty significant.

“Spencer Miles

9th different #BlueJays50� pitcher to record a save this season, tying a franchise record set in 2021.”

Tonight presents an opportunity to win the series. Fans can expect the game to start at 7:07 PM Eastern Time, 5:07 PM Mountain Time.