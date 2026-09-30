Toronto Blue Jays Linked to $75 Million Starting Pitcher in Free Agency Rumor

While the MLB playoffs are ongoing, the Toronto Blue Jays are watching from the sidelines, so their offseason has already begun.

If you watched the Blue Jays on a daily basis in 2026, you would understand that perhaps their biggest need this offseason is a durable starting pitcher to form a duo with ace Dylan Cease.

Well, in a recent free agency rumor, the Blue Jays are being linked to San Diego Padres‘ $75 million arm, Michael King.

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Should the Blue Jays Pursue Michael King?

In case you missed it, Padres starter Michael King just pitched a gem against the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card, which has led to quick speculation.

San Diego inked a three-year, $75 million contract this past offseason, but he has two opt-outs in his contract, which could lead to the 31-year-old deciding to test free agency after the season is over.

FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline recently named the Blue Jays as a viable destination for Michael King:

“Toronto can expect a healthier Trey Yesavage in 2027, too, so a premium free agent addition (like King) could quickly transform the Blue Jays rotation into one of the deepest and most fearsome in the American League. If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Toronto’s boppers put their best foot forward, there’s no reason Toronto can’t win the division and compete (again) for a World Series.”

There’s no doubt that the Blue Jays are going to be aggressive once again this offseason, and Michael King might be their prime target. He’s a durable starter who has made 30+ starts in two of his last three seasons, but Toronto will certainly have to outbid other big spenders in MLB if they want to land King.

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