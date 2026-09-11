Toronto Blue Jays Announce Probable Pitchers Before Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Baltimore Orioles starting on September 11th, 2026. The Blue Jays have announced their probable pitchers for the series, albeit with one caveat.

The Blue Jays are looking to rebound from the series loss they suffered at the hands of the Oakland Athletics. The Cleveland Guardians are the only team that is standing between the Blue Jays and the final AL Wild Card Spot. Toronto sits one game back before Friday night’s contest.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Probable Pitchers Before Baltimore Orioles Series

Prior to Friday night’s game against the Orioles, the Blue Jays announced their probable pitchers for the series.

However, the catch is this: they named a starter for only one game.

September 11th: Chris Bassitt vs. Max Scherzer

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Toronto Blue Jays News: Max Scherzer, Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, & Other Options

Despite having only announced one starter for their series against the Orioles, the Blue Jays have options.

Arden Zwelling reported this before the series began.

“Blue Jays will sort out rotation for this weekend’s Orioles series on Thursday’s off day,” Zwelling reported. “Max Scherzer is starting on Friday. Dylan Cease and Jose Soriano could pitch Saturday and Sunday. Or they could be bumped back to Sunday and Monday. Depends on recovery in coming days.”

Translation: At least one of Dylan Cease or Jose Soriano will pitch in this series against the Orioles.

Additionally, they have a few other pitchers who can step in and start if the team decides to push Cease & Soriano’s starts. Spencer Arrighetti is one arm who can start if they don’t decide to do another bullpen game.

Aside from Arrighetti, the Blue Jays have Trey Yesavage, Jameson Taillon, and Shane Bieber on the mend. Taillon could be done for the year, but Bieber and Yesavage should be back before the end of the season.

However, they likely won’t be able to pitch in this series.

That leaves a call-up. But who is available who can fill that role?

CJ Van Eyk and Gage Stanifer are two names who could be called up and have started for either Triple-A or Double-A.

Now is the time for everyone to pull themselves up by their bootstraps so they can end the season on a high note.