Blue Jays Expected to Target $11 Million All-Star Outfielder

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to make some significant additions to the roster this winter. More specifically, general manager Ross Atkins will be looking to improve his offense. After all, Toronto scored the fewest runs in Major League Baseball (648) during the 2026 season. A new left fielder and second baseman will be focal points for the Blue Jays.

With the upcoming free agent class looking particularly thin, Toronto is likely to target a trade or two. With this in mind, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller has named Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan as Toronto’s top offseason trade target. As the reporter points out, the Toronto Blue Jays had a merry-go-round at the position in 2026. Myles Straw compiled the most appearances (74) but is unlikely to return.

“In theory, Anthony Santander could factor into the OF/DH mix in 2027, but Toronto almost has to view him as a fully sunk cost at this point,” writes Miller. “But like the Rays, the Guardians love to trade away players once they start getting expensive. They might be willing to move Kwan if Toronto makes it worth their while.”

Kwan is set to enter his final year of arbitration with Cleveland before becoming a free agent in 2028. The two-time All-Star outfielder is projected to earn around $11 million for the 2027 season. Because the Guardians may not want to give him a substantial, long-term deal, the Toronto Blue Jays could take advantage of the situation.

Steven Kwan Would be a Great Addition to the Toronto Blue Jays Lineup

Not only did the Toronto Blue Jays use several players in left field this season, but none of them really stood out. In fact, Toronto left fielders combined to post a .240 batting average, .325 OBP, and a .716 OPS. All three of these particular figures were below the league average.

Kwan, on the other hand, slashed an impressive .282/.382/.349. While the star outfielder may not put up huge power numbers (just three home runs in 2026), he is very effective at getting on base. In fact, only six other players in the league had a higher OBP than the Cleveland outfielder in 2026. As a team, the Blue Jays compiled a disappointing .310 OBP during the season. Only three teams had a lower figure.

Kwan is also regarded as one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball. He previously collected a Gold Glove in each of his first four seasons in the league. The star was also recently named a finalist for this year’s award. The Toronto Blue Jays could certainly use this stability in their outfield going forward.

Top Free Agent Options Could Prove to be too Costly for Toronto

Atkins and the Toronto Blue Jays, however, will have competition in the chase for Kwan. The Chicago Cubs were also recently named as a potential landing spot for the All-Star outfielder. With Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki heading towards free agency, the Cubs will need quality reinforcements in their outfield.

Interestingly, Toronto has also been linked to Suzuki. The star slugger is widely viewed as the better hitter than Kwan, but he would certainly cost more money in the long run. The Blue Jays will have to determine how to spend wisely this winter to address all of their roster needs.