Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Announces Unfortunate News

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .263 with nine home runs and 56 RBIs.

The 27-year-old is not having a good year. His .695 on-base plus slugging percentage trails his .840 career mark. His nine home runs this year match his total from the 60-game 2020 season, his worst total in a season so far.

The Blue Jays’ postseason dreams ended on Wednesday. Knowing Toronto played all seven games of the World Series only last year makes this result even more disappointing.

It wasn’t the only thing that enraged the fans Wednesday. Guerrero received massive criticism after clips of a Spanish-language interview went viral.

In the interview, Guerrero discussed his franchise-record extension, a 14-year, $500 million deal he signed in April 2025.

“They didn’t pay me because I’m going to hit 40 every year,” he told Dominican TV host Veronica Batista. He said the deal rewarded what he already did.

After Wednesday’s loss, Guerrero said he does not regret the comments. But he also said he will prepare for next season and “keep working hard” in the offseason.

Amid the backlash, one more quote from him flew under the radar.

Vladimir Guerrero Opens Up About Unfortunate News

In the same interview, Guerrero said he has felt depression and anxiety at times this season.

“I’ve been dealing with a back injury all year,” Guerrero said. “It’s not a very serious injury. Some days I wake up feeling fine and other days I wake up in pain. But that’s no excuse for the bad season I’ve had. I’ve felt depression and anxiety. There are times when I’ve called my dad late at night to open up to him.”

Noticias Telemicro reported that Guerrero leans on his father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, during anxious moments. Guerrero also said Wednesday that he thinks about his contract after every failed at-bat.

This is Guerrero’s first season without Bo Bichette. The 28-year-old, his teammate since both debuted in 2019, signed with the New York Mets in January.

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported last week that Guerrero also asked manager John Schneider for help. The season has been weighing on his shoulders.

John Schneider Defends Vladimir Guerrero on Contract Comments

Schneider said Wednesday that the comments had “unfortunate timing.” He said the Blue Jays would help Guerrero handle the weight of being “the guy every single day.”

Schneider rejected the idea that Guerrero feels satisfied because he got paid. “The person I know, Vlad, by no means is he saying, ‘OK, I got paid and I’m good with that.'”

“I know the type of worker he is, the player he is, type of teammate he is,” Schneider said. “He’s going to continue to work to have a better year,” he added.

Toronto closes its season with three home games against the Cincinnati Reds, starting Friday.