Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Update After Early Exit in Rangers Game

The Toronto Blue Jays can’t seem to catch a break. After losing two straight games to the Texas Rangers, the Blue Jays fell three games behind the Chicago White Sox for the final Wild Card spot with the end of the season on the horizon. Additionally, the Blue Jays recently received rough injury news regarding Dylan Cease.

To make matters worse for Toronto, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited Sunday’s game against the Rangers at Globe Life Field following the fourth inning.

Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Exits Sunday’s Game Against Rangers

The Blue Jays removed Guerrero after the top of the fourth inning.

The first baseman went 1-for-2 with a single in the game.

From Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling on X: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been lifted from Sunday’s Blue Jays game following the top of the fourth inning. Guerrero was 1-for-2 with a single.

Update: Guerrero left with back tightness.

The Blue Jays wrote on X: UPDATE: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from today’s game with left lower back tightness.

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero has had an uncharacteristically poor season at the plate, slashing .263/.336/.359 with just nine home runs and 56 RBI over 141 games.

Throughout his eight-season MLB career, Guerrero owns a slash line of .285/.362/.478 with 192 home runs and 647 RBI.

Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto in spring 2025.

The first baseman is a six-time All-Star, ALCS MVP, All-Star Game MVP, Home Run Derby Champion, Gold Glover and two-time Silver Slugger.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays entered Sunday’s game with a 76-79 record. They are still alive in the postseason race, but will need to finish the season hot with some help to make the playoffs.

Toronto has just six games remaining and, as stated earlier, is three games behind Chicago for the final Wild Card spot. The Blue Jays are basically four games back because the White Sox hold the tiebreaker.