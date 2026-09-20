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Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Update After Early Exit in Rangers Game

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Toronto Blue Jays
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays can’t seem to catch a break. After losing two straight games to the Texas Rangers, the Blue Jays fell three games behind the Chicago White Sox for the final Wild Card spot with the end of the season on the horizon. Additionally, the Blue Jays recently received rough injury news regarding Dylan Cease.

To make matters worse for Toronto, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited Sunday’s game against the Rangers at Globe Life Field following the fourth inning.

Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Exits Sunday’s Game Against Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays swings at a pitch during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays removed Guerrero after the top of the fourth inning.

The first baseman went 1-for-2 with a single in the game.

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts to a strike out during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

From Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling on X: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been lifted from Sunday’s Blue Jays game following the top of the fourth inning. Guerrero was 1-for-2 with a single.

Update: Guerrero left with back tightness.

The Blue Jays wrote on X: UPDATE: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from today’s game with left lower back tightness.

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after he hit a single against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Guerrero has had an uncharacteristically poor season at the plate, slashing .263/.336/.359 with just nine home runs and 56 RBI over 141 games.

Throughout his eight-season MLB career, Guerrero owns a slash line of .285/.362/.478 with 192 home runs and 647 RBI.

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays fields a ball hit by Jeff McNeil #22 of the Athletics during the third inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto in spring 2025.

The first baseman is a six-time All-Star, ALCS MVP, All-Star Game MVP, Home Run Derby Champion, Gold Glover and two-time Silver Slugger.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks in the dugout prior to a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays entered Sunday’s game with a 76-79 record. They are still alive in the postseason race, but will need to finish the season hot with some help to make the playoffs.

Toronto has just six games remaining and, as stated earlier, is three games behind Chicago for the final Wild Card spot. The Blue Jays are basically four games back because the White Sox hold the tiebreaker.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Update After Early Exit in Rangers Game

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