ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Guerrero has had an uncharacteristically poor season at the plate, slashing .263/.336/.359 with just nine home runs and 56 RBI over 141 games.
Throughout his eight-season MLB career, Guerrero owns a slash line of .285/.362/.478 with 192 home runs and 647 RBI.
Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto in spring 2025.
The first baseman is a six-time All-Star, ALCS MVP, All-Star Game MVP, Home Run Derby Champion, Gold Glover and two-time Silver Slugger.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
The Blue Jays entered Sunday’s game with a 76-79 record. They are still alive in the postseason race, but will need to finish the season hot with some help to make the playoffs.
Toronto has just six games remaining and, as stated earlier, is three games behind Chicago for the final Wild Card spot. The Blue Jays are basically four games back because the White Sox hold the tiebreaker.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited Sunday's game early. Toronto announced an update.
Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Update After Early Exit in Rangers Game