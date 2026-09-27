Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News Before Reds Series Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to play their final game of the season on Sunday. They will play the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre at 3:07 p.m. EDT.

The Blue Jays have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game, and it involves a notable decision involving first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Reds Series Finale

Guerrero is out of the lineup for the season finale. On Saturday, he hit third as the designated hitter.

Here is the Blue Jays’ lineup for Sunday:

Here is the Reds’ lineup:

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Pitcher

Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer will pitch for Toronto today. It might be the final start of his legendary MLB career.

Scherzer is 3-0 with a 6.14 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 77 2/3 innings this season.

Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher

Left-hander Brandon Williamson is slated to start for the Reds today.

The 28-year-old southpaw is 5-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings this year.