ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer will pitch for Toronto today. It might be the final start of his legendary MLB career.
Scherzer is 3-0 with a 6.14 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 77 2/3 innings this season.
Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher
Left-hander Brandon Williamson is slated to start for the Reds today.
The 28-year-old southpaw is 5-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings this year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Toronto Blue Jays announced news involving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before Sunday afternoon's game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News Before Reds Series Finale