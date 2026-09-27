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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News Before Reds Series Finale

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Toronto Blue Jays
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to play their final game of the season on Sunday. They will play the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre at 3:07 p.m. EDT.

The Blue Jays have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game, and it involves a notable decision involving first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Reds Series Finale

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 25: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Guerrero is out of the lineup for the season finale. On Saturday, he hit third as the designated hitter.

Here is the Blue Jays’ lineup for Sunday:

  1. George Springer DH
  2. Brett Batemen RF
  3. Kazuma Okamoto 3B
  4. Charles McAdoo 1B
  5. Davis Schneider LF
  6. Brandon Valenzuela C
  7. Myles Straw CF
  8. Andres Gimenez SS
  9. Ernie Clement 2B
Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks in the dugout prior to a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Here is the Reds’ lineup:

  1. Carlos Jorge CF
  2. Elly De La Cruz DH
  3. Sal Stewart 1B
  4. JJ Bleday LF
  5. Juan Brito
  6. Hector Rodriguez RF
  7. Matt McLain 2B
  8. Will Banfield C
  9. Oswaldo Cabrera SS

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Pitcher

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the third inning of his 500th career MLB game during game one of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer will pitch for Toronto today. It might be the final start of his legendary MLB career.

Scherzer is 3-0 with a 6.14 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 77 2/3 innings this season.

Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Brandon Williamson #55 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Left-hander Brandon Williamson is slated to start for the Reds today.

The 28-year-old southpaw is 5-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings this year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News Before Reds Series Finale

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