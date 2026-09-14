Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Personal Admission After Orioles Series Win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned in his best game of the season Sunday. The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman collected four hits and helped beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-1.

Guerrero singled in the first inning. He doubled in the third. In the fifth, he drove a 350-foot solo home run off Baltimore starter Trevor Rogers. He added another single in the seventh.

The homer was Guerrero’s ninth of the season. It was also his first at Rogers Centre this year.

It was one of his best nights of a season where he is performing considerably worse than in his career.

Teammates mobbed Guerrero in the dugout and fitted him with the team’s home run jacket. He then disappeared down the tunnel out of view.

Moments later, he reemerged from the other end of the dugout. He stepped onto the top step and waved to the roaring crowd for a curtain call.

It was Guerrero’s first curtain call at Rogers Centre since Game 6 of the 2025 American League Championship Series.

Vladimir Guerrero Makes Personal Admission

Guerrero did not plan the celebration himself. He said manager John Schneider pushed him to go back out.

Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae reported the detail after the game.

“Guerrero said it was Schneider who encouraged him to go back out for a curtain call,” Mae wrote.

Schneider offered a simple explanation for the moment.

“Vlad’s our guy. Just nice to get that one out of the way,” Schneider said.

Trey Yesavage Timeline Set

Schneider also updated reporters on right-hander Trey Yesavage. He has been on the injured list since early August with left knee inflammation.

He will make a rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Buffalo. A clean outing should set up his return during Toronto’s series at Baltimore.

Blue Jays now say Tuesday in Buffalo https://t.co/tZKOHNbZuV — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 13, 2026

“Most likely Monday,” Schneider said of Yesavage’s expected return date.

Toronto closes its series at Texas on Sunday. The Blue Jays then open a series at Baltimore on Monday.

Yesavage threw bullpen sessions Thursday and Sunday. He also took part in fielding drills Sunday.

He is not expected to immediately return as a full starter. Yesavage carries a 3.65 ERA over 18 starts this season, with 91 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings.

Toronto sits one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League wild-card spot. The Blue Jays hold the season tiebreaker over them. Toronto opens a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.