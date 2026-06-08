Blue Jays Set to Welcome Back Two Starting Pitchers to Rotation

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to welcome back two of their starting pitchers to the team’s rotation, as Dylan Cease and Max Scherzer return.

The Blue Jays begin a three-game series on Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. After Patrick Corbin starts in the first game of the series, Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed to reporters on Monday that Cease will start on Tuesday, while Scherzer will start on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays have not yet announced what roster moves they will make to take both Cease and Scherzer off the IL. Regardless, it’s a good problem to have, as Toronto needs both of these starting pitchers to get back into their rotation and soak up innings immediately.

Dylan Cease and Max Scherzer Are Welcome Sights to Toronto’s Banged-up Rotation

Both Cease and Scherzer are welcome sights to Toronto’s banged-up rotation, which badly needs starting pitchers that can go deep into games, as their bullpen is currently depleted.

Cease has been on the IL since May 25 after experiencing a mild left hamstring strain. Fortunately for the Blue Jays, it was just a short stint on the IL for Cease, who returns to the team’s rotation the minimum of 15 days after landing on the IL. It was the first true IL stint of his MLB career, as Cease is one of MLB’s most durable pitchers.

Cease, who is in his first year in Toronto, is 3-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 62.0 IP while racking up 1.7 bWAR. He is one of the top pitchers in the American League, and his return will be a welcome sight to a Blue Jays’ rotation that needs his strikeout ability in it.

As for Scherzer, he has been on the IL dating back to April 25 with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. At age 41, the Blue Jays knew that injuries were a risk when they brought back Scherzer on a one-year contract, but either way, the team is glad to have him back.

Before going on the IL, Scherzer was 1-3 with a 9.64 ERA and a -0.8 bWAR. Clearly, he did not have his best stuff before he went on the IL, but after missing six weeks of action, the hope is that he can have a big second half of the season.

Blue Jays Expecting More Reinforcements

In addition to Cease and Scherzer returning to the team’s rotation this year, the Blue Jays may also get back catcher Alejandro Kirk, who could return to the team by Friday if a rehab stint for Triple-A Buffalo goes well, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

Pitchers Yimi Garcia and Shane Bieber are also working their way back from injuries, according to Davidi, and could soon be available for the Blue Jays.

Additionally, outfielder Addison Barger is making progress in his return from injury, and Daulton Varsho should hopefully be back in the lineup soon, too.

Plus, the Blue Jays brought back reliever Tommy Nance on Monday after designating fellow RP Yariel Rodriguez for assignment. Considering how much work the team’s bullpen has been putting in lately, getting Nance back is a welcome sight.