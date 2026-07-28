Why is the Blue Jays-Nationals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Tuesday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. EDT.

Via Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi on X: “Start for Blue Jays and Nationals will be delayed by weather.”

Blue Jays-Nationals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Here is the hourly forecast in Washington, D.C., per Weather.com:

5:48 p.m. EDT: Mostly Cloudy

6:00 p.m. EDT: 62% Strong Storms

7:00 p.m. EDT: 79% Strong Storms

8:00 p.m. EDT: 44% Scattered Strong Storms

9:00 p.m. EDT: 11% Partly Cloudy

The hourly forecast from 9:00 p.m. through the rest of the night shows no inclement weather.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on X (4:58 p.m. EDT): “The only remaining game with rain issues is in WASH. I think a Late Start looks highly likely, but it does look pretty good behind this line, and I think it’s a “late start and play”.”

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

Washington Nationals Lineup

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber is starting for the Blue Jays tonight. The 31-year-old right-hander is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings across six starts this season. He missed a large chunk of the season due to a right elbow injury.

Washington Nationals Starting Pitcher

Cade Cavalli is slated to start for the Nationals tonight. The 27-year-old right-hander is 7-4 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings across 22 starts this year.