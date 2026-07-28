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Why is the Blue Jays-Nationals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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Blue Jays-Nationals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time
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WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: The tarp covers the field during rain delayed start before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 30, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Tuesday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. EDT.

Via Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi on X: “Start for Blue Jays and Nationals will be delayed by weather.”

Blue Jays-Nationals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Blue Jays-Nationals Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: A view of a tarp on the infield during a rain delay before a game between the Washington Nationals and the Seattle Mariners at Nationals Park on June 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Here is the hourly forecast in Washington, D.C., per Weather.com:

  • 5:48 p.m. EDT: Mostly Cloudy
  • 6:00 p.m. EDT: 62% Strong Storms
  • 7:00 p.m. EDT: 79% Strong Storms
  • 8:00 p.m. EDT: 44% Scattered Strong Storms
  • 9:00 p.m. EDT: 11% Partly Cloudy

The hourly forecast from 9:00 p.m. through the rest of the night shows no inclement weather.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on X (4:58 p.m. EDT): “The only remaining game with rain issues is in WASH. I think a Late Start looks highly likely, but it does look pretty good behind this line, and I think it’s a “late start and play”.”

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 22: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 22, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 22: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 22, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Washington Nationals Lineup

DENVER, CO - JULY 22: James Wood #29 of the Washington Nationals hits an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 22, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

GettyDENVER, CO – JULY 22: James Wood #29 of the Washington Nationals hits an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 22, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Pitcher

TORONTO, CANADA - JULY 23: Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 23, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 23: Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 23, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Shane Bieber is starting for the Blue Jays tonight. The 31-year-old right-hander is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings across six starts this season. He missed a large chunk of the season due to a right elbow injury.

Washington Nationals Starting Pitcher

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: Cade Cavalli #24 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Nationals Park on July 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 12: Cade Cavalli #24 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Nationals Park on July 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Cade Cavalli is slated to start for the Nationals tonight. The 27-year-old right-hander is 7-4 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings across 22 starts this year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Blue Jays-Nationals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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