Blue Jays Get News on Yimi Garcia & Ricky Tiedemann Amidst Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are flying high right now. They kicked off their series against the Boston Red Sox with a commanding 6-1 victory. However, that victory isn’t the only Blue Jays news fans should keep their eyes peeled for. The organization received updates on both Yimi Garcia and Ricky Tiedemann during this series against their divisional rival.

Davis Schneider, Andres Giminez, and George Springer propelled the offense for the Blue Jays’ latest victory. Despite only recording seven hits (to the Red Sox’s eight hits), the Blue Jays made each swing count. That trio accounted for six of the team’s hits along with four runs and six RBIs.

In the midst of this series, the organization has positive updates on Garcia and Tiedemann, raising fans’ spirits even more.

Blue Jays News: Yimi Garcia & Ricky Tiedemann Updates

To say that the Blue Jays have suffered through many injuries already this season is a bit of an understatement. Despite the trials those injuries have brought, there are positive things happening that fans (and the organization) can look forward to.

Here is the latest on Garcia and Tiedemann.

Yimi Garcia is Joining the Toronto Blue Jays

According to Blue Jays reporter Shi David, Garcia will be joining the Blue Jays today.

“Yimi Garcia struck out all three batters he faced in latest rehab outing for triple-A Buffalo,” Davidi wrote on a social media post. “His fastball averaged 94.4 mph, topped out at 96.6 and Charlotte hitters whiffed on all five swings against him. He’ll rejoin the Blue Jays tomorrow in Boston to determine next steps.”

These numbers are a very good sign for the Blue Jays. In addition to these numbers, TSN has given its own report.

“Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia struck out all three batters he faced in one inning with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday,” the report states. “Garcia threw 13 pitches, nine of them for strikes. His four-seam fastball had an average velocity of 94.4 mph.”

Bringing Garcia back into the Blue Jays bullpen would be a huge boost to an already formidable pitching staff. Should Garcia see MLB action this week, it will help give the heavy-lifters in the bullpen some extra rest in between appearances. Not to mention, Garcia is another reliever who has been used in high-leverage situations.

Don’t expect Garcia to be thrown to the wolves, but once he gets into the lineup, don’t expect John Schneider to be shy about using him.

Ricky Tiedemann Pitches Rehab Outing

It’s been a long road for Tiedemann. After getting shut down during a start back in July 2024, he experienced a set back in March. With a prolonged absence, Blue Jays’ fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the heavy-throwing hurler recorded his first inning of baseball in nearly two years.

Tiedemann threw one inning in his Florida Complex League rehab assignment. Reporter Mitch Bannon gave an update on how that assignment went.

“LHP Ricky Tiedemann, after a spring shutdown due to elbow soreness and some setbacks, made his return to game action today,” Bannon shared. “He faced 5 batters in the FCL: 1IP 2H 1ER 2K 0BB.”

The 6-foot-4 southpaw offers an enticing pitching combination that features a fastball that has reached 100 MPH. It’s easy to see how that could be appealing for the Blue Jays to add to their roster. However, they won’t rush Tiedemann.

Expect to see a host of other rehab starts before the conversation of if (and when) he could join the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays Continue Series vs Boston Red Sox

The Blue Jays will continue their series against the Red Sox on June 17th. After playing the first game of the series at home, they will play the final two games in Boston before moving on to the Chicago Cubs.

Probable Pitchers For the Rest of the Red Sox Series: