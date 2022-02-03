Alpha Prime Racing Joins Market Rebellion to Launch ‘Rally for Valor’

Alpha Prime Racing has joined forces with one of its primary partners to support military members. The NASCAR Xfinity Series team and Market Rebellion have launched Rally for Valor, which supports Gold Star families (whose loved ones died in service of the nation) and military members.

Alpha Prime Racing issued a press release on February 3 and announced the news. The Xfinity Series team revealed that they and Market Rebellion will work in collaboration with the Navy SEAL Foundation and the Robert Irvine Foundation to select eligible families to be VIP guests of Alpha Prime Racing at each race on the schedule.

“Rally for Valor was born out of deep respect and gratitude to those who daily put their lives at risk to serve and protect our Nation and our communities, which is too often taken for granted,” said Dirk Mueller-Ingrand, co-founder of Market Rebellion. “We are thrilled to launch this program with some of our Nation’s most prestigious organizations supporting military members and their families.”

According to the release, the families selected to be VIP guests will spend an entire day with the Market Rebellion/Alpha Prime Racing team. They will have access to the track, cars, and drivers. These guests will also have access to pit crew headsets, a swag package with exclusive merchandise, food, drink, and unique photo opportunities.

Martins Will Debut the Rally for Valor Scheme

This Camaro is going to look GOOD on the racetrack pic.twitter.com/7gn2wAaUIJ — Rally for Valor (@rallyforvalor) February 3, 2022

The Rally for Valor scheme will make its debut in late February. Alpha Prime Racing co-owner Tommy Joe Martins will showcase the company when he climbs into the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

The trip to the superspeedway will be the first of four races in a partnership between Martins and Market Rebellion. The Alpha Prime co-owner will have Market Rebellion as a primary partner at Daytona, both races at Texas Motor Speedway, and the second Las Vegas Motor Speedway race. The company will also support Sage Karam for two races and Rajah Caruth for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“Market Rebellion brought military families to Texas and Phoenix last season and saw an unbelievable response from the guests and the whole military community,” Martins said in a statement. “Rally for Valor just takes that idea to a whole new level, and I’m honored that Alpha Prime Racing can be a part of it. Having these amazing people around our team each and every week will just push us to be better.”

The 2022 Season Will Feature Several Drivers

The 2022 Xfinity Series season is just over two weeks away, and Alpha Prime Racing’s roster is taking shape. There are several drivers that will alternate starts in the No. 44 and No. 45 Chevrolets while the team runs full-time with both entries.

Some of the details are available about the upcoming schedule, including the drivers for the return to Circuit of the Americas outside of Austin, Tex. Josh Bilicki will control one entry while Sage Karam will take over the other. Similarly, Kaz Grala will make four starts for Alpha Prime Racing while also serving as the team’s official reserve driver.

There are still some questions remaining about the season. For example, will NASCAR reinstate Caesar Bacarella in time for the season? The Alpha Prime Racing co-owner will make select starts during the 2022 season, but he currently faces an indefinite suspension for a violation of Sections 12.1; 19, substance abuse policy.

According to a November 22, 2021, statement from Martins, Bacarella unknowingly took a workout supplement that is on the banned substances list. The APR co-owner has enrolled in the Road to Recovery Program with the goal of returning in time for the Daytona race.

READ NEXT: Kurt Busch & Bubba Wallace Land New Primary Partner