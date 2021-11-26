Aric Almirola Shows Off His Smoked Ham Recipe

The driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang knows how to take Thanksgiving to the next level. Aric Almirola has a special smoked ham recipe that features a lot of pineapple juice.

The NASCAR Cup Series veteran showed off his recipe with a video on Twitter. He provided an insight into the prep work, which featured a Smithfield Foods ham and a lot of crushed pineapple. He then doused the meat in pineapple juice to keep it from drying out during the smoking process.

If you need a last-minute idea for Thanksgiving try my favorite smoked pineapple @SmithfieldBrand ham on the @PitBossGrills.🔥

#PitBossNation #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/xLdupF2enQ — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) November 22, 2021

Once the ham was ready, Almirola put it on the Pit Boss Sportsman Series 820 Pellet Grill at a temperature of 225 degrees. He let the spiral ham smoke for three hours until the internal temperature reached about 135 degrees, and then he pulled it off to let it rest.

“I’ve got one job for the holidays,” Almirola explained as he showed off the smoked ham. “And that’s it right there.”

Thanksgiving may be over, but there will be plenty of demand for spiral-cut hams throughout the month of December. Almirola’s recipe provides more options for people as they prepare to make some big dinners.

With Almirola using a Smithfield Foods ham and a Pit Boss Sportsman Series, he showed some love to two of his biggest partners. Smithfield has been his primary for a decade while Pit Boss is a newer primary sponsor.

Almirola provided some insight into his Pit Boss partnership for a YouTube video on September 14. He showed off his grill and his vertical smoker, which he frequently uses. Almirola explained that he focuses on cooking up loads of meats and vegetables to keep his family eating healthy.

“I’m a firm believer in eating clean and eating healthy,” Almirola said. “I believe the best way to do that — and there’s a lot of different opinions on the best way to eat healthy — but my opinion is to eat things that God has put on this planet for us to eat. So, if it roams, flies, swims, eat it. If it grows out of the ground, eat it.”

Almirola is not the only Pit Boss-sponsored driver. Jeb Burton, who spent the 2021 season with Kaulig Racing, is also a prominent member of the grill company’s family and filmed a video discussing his love of conservation efforts, the outdoors, and bear burgers.

A Fellow Cup Series Driver Supported Almirola’s Partners

The driver of the No. 10 is not the only one that showed support for Smithfield Foods. Kurt Busch, the 2004 Cup Series champion, also did so in his own unique way. He used the company’s products to enhance his Thanksgiving feast.

The driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing posted some photos of his turkey on Thursday, November 25. He first showed off an orange bucket containing his secret brine and then he provided an up-close look of the fully-cooked oven.

According to Busch’s post, he used Smithfield Foods bacon to wrap his turkey and provide some extra flavor for those at his house. The Cup Series driver did not reveal his secret ingredients or preferred cook time in the oven, but he did make sure to tag the prominent bacon company.

