Brad Keselowski Kicks Off 2023 With Expanded Partnership

Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing debuted a new partner during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season as part of a three-race trial. Now this partner is back with a multi-year partnership featuring several races.

According to the Cup Series team, King’s Hawaiian will be back as a primary partner of the No. 6 Ford Mustang for 2023 and beyond. The company known for its dinner rolls will continue to showcase the bright orange scheme during nine races, starting with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Let the good times 𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙡. 🍞 Proud to welcome @KingsHawaiian back for a multi-year partnership with @keselowski and the No. 6! pic.twitter.com/BYQYjTzXT3 — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) January 30, 2023

The updated version of the No. 6 Ford Mustang features a slightly different King’s Hawaiian scheme. There will still be the orange base with the white crown logo. However, the door numbers are now chrome instead of blue while the stripes have changed from blue to gold.

“Our team and myself are really excited to continue our partnership with King’s Hawaiian, a brand that is a favorite of many fans and people across the country,” Keselowski said in a press release.

“We had a ton of fun highlighting their products and activations in 2022, but are even more excited to see what 2023 brings. We’re thankful to the team at King’s Hawaiian for their continued support of our team and look forward to a fun and successful season in 2023.”

The Schedule Includes a Variety of Tracks

Keselowski and RFK Racing first announced the partnership with King’s Hawaiian during Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. They unveiled the orange and blue No. 6 Ford Mustang and shared sliders with members of the media.

The new partner officially made its debut during the spring trip to Kansas Speedway on May 15, 2022. King’s Hawaiian then returned on June 26 at Nashville Superspeedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16.

Sundays are better with @KingsHawaiian. Excited to see this partnership grow in 2023. #SliderSunday starts this weekend! 😊👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/1nFfoejsCX — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) January 30, 2023

The expanded schedule includes a variety of tracks on the 2023 schedule. Keselowski will start with the LA Memorial Coliseum before bringing King’s Hawaiian back at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt), Kansas Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Sonoma Raceway, Pocono Raceway, Daytona International Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway.

The 2012 Cup Series champion has achieved success at several of these tracks. He has two wins at Atlanta, one at Daytona, two at Kansas, two at Martinsville, and one at Pocono.

Keselowski Begins His 14th Full-Time Cup Series Season

The reunion with King’s Hawaiian takes place right before the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, which will be a significant event. This exhibition race marks the start of Keselowski’s second season at RFK Racing and his 14th as a full-time Cup Series driver.

Keselowski enters his 14th full season with 35 career trips to Victory Lane and 485 starts. He will have the opportunity to add more wins to his total while he moves closer to the milestone of 500 Cup Series starts.

Will Keselowski win another race and move closer to Bobby Isaac’s 37 trips to Victory Lane? There is no clear answer, but it seems likely considering that 2022 was only the second time in his career that he went winless over 36 races.

Granted, he and teammate Chris Buescher swept the Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona in 2022. These wins didn’t count in terms of points, but they gave the entire organization two opportunities to celebrate in Victory Lane.