Samantha Busch Shares Emotional Tribute After Another Heartbreaking Family Loss

Just weeks after dealing with the unimaginable loss of Kyle Busch, Samantha Busch is mourning another loved one.

On July 16, Samantha revealed that her grandfather, whom she affectionately called “Nonno,” had died. Alongside a photo of the two embracing, she shared a deeply personal message. Samantha imagined a reunion between her grandfather and her late husband in heaven.

“Bye Nonno I hope you and Kyle are drinking Italian wine together in heaven and pretending either of you can understand one another just like the very first Christmas you all first met.”

The emotional tribute comes less than two months after Kyle Busch’s death on May 21. Samantha’s message quickly resonated with fans. The NASCAR community has continued to rally around her and the couple’s two children, Brexton and Lennix.

Samantha Busch Remembers Her Grandfather With Heartfelt Posts

Samantha shared another Instagram post featuring her grandfather alongside Brexton, 11, and Lennix, 4.

“And that Nonnie is making you guys pasta and her famous sauce,” she wrote, imagining her grandparents together with Kyle.

The posts offered another glimpse into the close-knit family Samantha has frequently spoken about in recent months as she continues navigating life without her husband.

Kyle and Samantha had been married since 2010 and shared two children together. Since Kyle’s death, Samantha has openly documented both the heartbreak and the support her family has received from everyone.

Samantha Recently Thanked NASCAR Community for Carrying Her Family Through Grief

Just days before announcing her grandfather’s passing, Samantha shared a lengthy message thanking NASCAR fans and members of the racing community who have stood beside her family since Kyle’s death.

“As another race day approaches I’m reminded again how much it hurts that we’re not there cheering on Kyle,” she wrote. “It still feels surreal watching from the couch and I still catch myself looking for his name on the leaderboard. At the same time, I’m filled with gratitude.”

She continued by thanking those who stepped in during the most difficult moments.

“To the NASCAR community and every single fan, thank you. Over the past weeks you’ve surrounded Brexton, Lennix and me in ways I will never be able to fully put into words. You have honored Kyle’s life and legacy, shared your memories, prayed for us, cried with us and reminded us just how deeply he was loved.”

Samantha also singled out the NASCAR wives who supported her family, writing:

“Thank you for showing up with meals when I couldn’t think about cooking, for the texts that reminded me I wasn’t alone, for continuing to love on us in the midst of your busy lives. You didn’t just love on me, you loved on our children.”

She concluded that message by reflecting on the bond she has built within the sport over nearly two decades.

“Your prayers, stories and unwavering support have always meant so much to us. For nearly twenty years NASCAR has been our home and these past several weeks have reminded me that NASCAR isn’t just a sport, it truly is a family.”

Now, after another painful family loss, Samantha’s latest tribute serves as another reminder of the people who shaped her life and the memories she continues to carry forward while honoring both Kyle and her grandfather.