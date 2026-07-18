Brexton Busch Wins First Race Since Kyle Busch’s Death, Honors Dad in Emotional Tribute

Just eight weeks after losing his father, Brexton Busch is back in Victory Lane.

The 11-year-old son of late two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch captured his first victory since his father’s death Saturday night, charging from 14th on the starting grid to win the restricted micro sprint A-Main at Port City Raceway in Oklahoma.

It was a breakthrough moment that carried far more meaning than a checkered flag.

Moments after climbing from his bright green No. 18 machine, Brexton stood atop his race car holding the checkered flag high, recreating the signature celebration NASCAR fans watched Kyle perform throughout his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Then came a simple, emotional message that said everything.

“For My Dad. 🏁”

The post quickly resonated across social media as fans flooded the comments with messages of love and support for the Busch family.

Brexton Busch’s emotional night ends in Victory Lane

Saturday’s win marked Brexton’s first trip to Victory Lane since Kyle Busch died unexpectedly on May 21 from complications related to severe pneumonia that led to sepsis. The NASCAR community has continued to rally around Samantha Busch and their two children in the weeks since the unimaginable loss.

Brexton has remained committed to racing throughout that difficult stretch.

He returned to competition just days after his father’s passing, waving the green flag before the Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway while his grandfather, Tom Busch, drove Kyle’s famed No. 51 Legends car during the tribute laps.

Now, he has another milestone to celebrate.

Driving through the field after starting 14th, Brexton completed an impressive charge to claim the restricted micro sprint feature victory. After the race, Samantha Busch shared that several drivers stopped by to offer advice and encouragement throughout the evening.

She also reflected on what the victory meant for their family.

“This is the first win since Kyle’s passing,” Samantha wrote on Instagram. “There was a lot of emotions today to say the very least. Beyond proud of him not just for winning but all that he’s navigating at a young age, beyond shattered Kyle isn’t here to be part of this, beyond grateful for all the support and amazing people we have around us.”

A tribute Kyle Busch fans immediately recognized

The victory celebration wasn’t the only emotional moment of the evening.

Along with his “For My Dad” message, Brexton also shared another photo of his race car beneath a rainbow with the caption:

“Hey Dad.”

The posts came just weeks after Samantha Busch publicly shared the promise she made to Kyle while he was in the hospital.

“I promised him that I would do everything I could to help our children pursue their dreams no matter what.”

Saturday night felt like another chapter in that promise.

For longtime NASCAR fans, seeing Brexton celebrate with the checkered flag in hand served as a powerful reminder of the countless Victory Lane moments his father created throughout a career that included 63 Cup Series wins and two championships.

This time, however, the celebration belonged to an 11-year-old carrying forward a family legacy while honoring the person who inspired it.