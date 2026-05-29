Bubba Wallace Labels NASCAR Rival Carson Hocevar a ‘Goober’

Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar have already shared tense moments on the track in 2026, and now their rivalry has spilled into a podcast conversation. During the debut episode of NASCAR-backed podcast “Racin’ With The Boys,” Wallace offered a candid assessment of the young Spire Motorsports driver, describing him as “a goober” while discussing his personality around the garage.

The comments came during a light-hearted segment featuring Wallace, 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, and hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. While the exchange included plenty of laughter, it also highlighted the different approaches that Wallace and Hocevar bring to the NASCAR Cup Series. The discussion arrived months after the two drivers were involved in one of the season’s most talked-about incidents at Martinsville Speedway.

Bubba Wallace Calls Carson Hocevar a Goober on NASCAR Podcast

Bubba Wallace did not hold back when asked about Carson Hocevar during the May 28 episode of “Racin’ With The Boys.” While looking at photos of the Spire Motorsports driver, Wallace joked about Hocevar’s reserved nature and limited interaction with other competitors.

“He’s kind of just a goober. He doesn’t interact with any of the drivers. He’s just to himself. All he does is iRacing and goes and races on the weekends.”

The conversation continued with more playful teasing as Wallace added that Hocevar “looks like a who,” a reference to the fictional characters from Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!.

The remarks focused on Hocevar’s personality rather than his driving ability. The 23-year-old driver is known for spending significant time on iRacing and has built much of his development through simulator racing. That background differs from that of many veteran drivers who developed relationships over years of face-to-face competition in the NASCAR garage.

Carson Hocevar and Bubba Wallace’s Rivalry Started on the Track

The Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar rivalry became a major storyline earlier this season. Tensions first surfaced during the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, then escalated at Martinsville Speedway during the Cook Out 400 in March.

With 77 laps remaining, Hocevar made a three-wide move underneath Wallace on a restart entering Turn 1. Wallace responded on the following lap by making contact with the rear of Hocevar’s No. 77 car in Turn 3. The incident triggered a 12-car crash that dramatically affected the race.

Wallace finished 36th and later accepted responsibility for the incident.

“I misjudged… I didn’t appreciate the three-wide into [Turn 1],” Wallace said after the race.

The result hurt Wallace in the standings and sparked widespread discussion throughout the NASCAR community.

Carson Hocevar Responded After Martinsville Incident

Despite the crash and growing rivalry, Carson Hocevar revealed that Wallace reached out to him privately after Martinsville. According to Hocevar, Wallace acknowledged that frustration played a role in his actions during the race.

“I’ve been there, done that,” Hocevar said. “He said I did nothing wrong. He was already mad, and it sent him over the edge.”

The response reflected a measured approach from Hocevar, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Spire Motorsports driver has already earned his first Cup Series victory and remains firmly in playoff contention.

Ryan Blaney also offered a perspective during the podcast discussion, noting that Hocevar’s aggressive driving style can sometimes frustrate veteran competitors.

As the NASCAR playoffs approach, both Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar remain focused on their seasons. Wallace continues to chase consistency with 23XI Racing, while Hocevar looks to build on the strongest year of his Cup Series career. Their latest podcast exchange shows that the rivalry remains one of the most closely watched storylines in NASCAR.