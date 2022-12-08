Carson Hocevar Sets Plans for 2023 NASCAR Season

A two-time playoff driver has set his plans for 2023. Carson Hocevar will return to Niece Motorsports for his third consecutive full-time Craftsman Truck Series season.

Niece Motorsports announced the news on December 8. The team confirmed that Hocevar will be back in the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado as he continues to pursue his first career national series win. He will have WWEX Racing as his primary partner for the 2023 season.

“We are thrilled to have Carson return to Niece Motorsports next season and excited to expand our partnership with Worldwide Express,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw in a press release.

“Carson has proven time and time again what a tremendous talent he is, and we are glad that he’ll be back behind the wheel of our Chevrolets again next year. We couldn’t do this without great partners, so we are incredibly thankful to have full-season support from Worldwide Express. We look forward to making them proud on and off the track.”

Hocevar Had Some Strong Performances in 2022

The 2022 season was unique for Hocevar. He posted a top-10 finish at Daytona International Speedway and then he put himself in contention for wins with multiple runner-ups. This includes consecutive races at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) and Darlington Raceway.

The season took an unfortunate turn for Hocevar at World Wide Technology Raceway. He was involved in a violent crash and broke his tibia. Hocevar had to undergo surgery after the race, but he continued to make starts in the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado.

Hocevar posted seven top-10 finishes after the crash at World Wide Technology Raceway, which included a runner-up at Kansas Speedway. He ultimately ended the year 10th in the championship standings.

“I’ve dreamed of racing in NASCAR since I was a little kid,” Hocevar said in a press release. “To be preparing for my third full-time season in the Truck Series is surreal. Thanks to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports, Chevrolet, the Worldwide Express family of brands, Premier Security Solutions, GM Parts Now, and Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports for getting me here. Their support means the world.”

Niece Motorsports Will Have Other Seats To Fill

Bringing Hocevar back for the 2023 season locks up an important seat at Niece Motorsports. However, the team has some other moves to announce ahead of the trip to Daytona International Speedway in February.

The Niece Motorsports lineup began to change during the 2022 season. The team and driver Kris Wright parted ways, which left an open spot in the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado. A variety of drivers replaced Wright to close out the season, but the team has not provided details about whether this entry will return in 2023.

Another change took place after the season came to a close. Dean Thompson left Niece Motorsports and the No. 40 Chevrolet after his rookie season, and he headed over to TRICON Garage to join the Toyota Racing family.

The other question mark at Niece Motorsports is the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado. Lawless Alan controlled the entry during the 2023 season, and he posted a season-best finish of 11th at Circuit of the Americas.

Niece Motorsports has yet to reveal the number of entries that it will field during the 2023 season and the drivers that will control them. This information will be provided at a later date. Though there is the possibility that one entry will feature multiple guest drivers after such names as Justin Marks and Ross Chastain made starts for the team.