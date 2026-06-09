Carson Hocevar Gets the Last Laugh After Major Recognition From TIME

Carson Hocevar has heard just about everything NASCAR fans, and fellow drivers, have had to say about him.

Too aggressive.

Too outspoken.

Too controversial.

Too much.

On Tuesday, however, one of the world’s most recognizable publications offered a very different assessment.

TIME included the Spire Motorsports driver on its inaugural TIME100 Sports list, naming Hocevar among the 100 most influential people in sports for 2026.

And when it came time to react, Hocevar did it in a way that felt unmistakably like Carson Hocevar.

The 23-year-old shared the announcement on his Instagram story and paired it with Chief Keef’s song “Laughin’ to the Bank.”

The lyrics highlighted in the post included:

“I’m laughin’ to the bank like, ‘ha ha ha'”

and

“I’m laughin’ at these lames like, ‘ha ha ha.'”

It was a brief reaction, but one that quickly caught the attention of NASCAR fans.

For a driver who has spent much of the last two years at the center of debates across the garage and social media, the song choice was always going to invite interpretation.

Whether fans love him or can’t stand him, Hocevar has become impossible to ignore.

And that appears to be exactly why TIME took notice.

TIME Believes Carson Hocevar Is Shaping NASCAR’s Future

Hocevar was included in TIME’s Leaders category, a distinction that placed him alongside some of the biggest names in sports.

The publication didn’t hold back in explaining why he earned a spot.

“Carson Hocevar could very well be the next face of NASCAR,” TIME wrote in its profile of the young driver.

That is a remarkable statement considering Hocevar has only one NASCAR Cup Series victory to his name.

Yet influence and accomplishments are not always the same thing.

TIME pointed to Hocevar’s growing profile, his willingness to speak his mind and the attention he generates every time he climbs into a race car.

The Michigan native has become one of the sport’s most discussed personalities despite being one of the youngest full-time drivers in the Cup Series garage.

His rise has been fueled not only by results but also by a style that constantly keeps him in the spotlight.

Supporters view him as fearless.

Critics see him as reckless.

Either way, people keep talking about him.

That visibility appears to have played a major role in TIME’s decision.

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin Also Earned Recognition

Hocevar was not the only NASCAR figure recognized by TIME.

23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan and driver Denny Hamlin, who is also a 23XI co-owner, were included together in the Innovators category.

TIME highlighted the pair’s impact on NASCAR through their ownership role at 23XI Racing, as well as their willingness to challenge the sport’s traditional power structure.

Jordan’s global influence and Hamlin’s status as one of NASCAR’s most successful active drivers made them natural additions to the list.

But Hocevar’s appearance may have been the biggest surprise.

Unlike Jordan and Hamlin, who have spent decades building their resumes, Hocevar is still in the early stages of his Cup Series career.

That makes the recognition even more notable.

At just 23 years old, he is already being discussed alongside some of the most influential figures in sports.

And based on his reaction Tuesday, he seems perfectly comfortable embracing the attention.

For years, Hocevar has been one of NASCAR’s most polarizing drivers. Now, according to TIME, he is also one of its most influential.

And if his Instagram story was any indication, he’s having the last laugh.