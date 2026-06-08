‘If You Only Knew’: NASCAR Driver Fires Back at Carson Hocevar Defenders

Carson Hocevar’s aggressive driving at Michigan International Speedway continues to spark reactions across the NASCAR garage, and now John Hunter Nemechek has added another chapter to the conversation.

The Legacy Motor Club driver took to Instagram after Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400, where a Lap 83 restart led to a multi-car crash involving Hocevar, Nemechek, Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, Austin Dillon and several others.

Sharing photos from the race weekend, Nemechek wrote:

“P14. Really fast car. 2 weeks in a row getting Hocevared. Appreciate the speed and fight our team brought but we’ll look to piece it together next week in Pocono.”

The post quickly attracted attention from NASCAR fans, many of whom debated Hocevar’s role in the incident and whether the Spire Motorsports driver deserves the criticism he has received in recent weeks.

One fan commented:

“Yall hate Hocevar cuz u ain’t him.”

Nemechek responded with a message that immediately got NASCAR fans talking.

“I don’t want to be him. if you only knew…”

Later in the same discussion, Nemechek doubled down.

“this made me laugh. 😂 i’d be careful commenting that, never want to be anything like him.”

Exactly what Nemechek meant by “if you only knew” remains unclear, but his comments added another layer to the growing backlash Hocevar has faced following Sunday’s incident.

Bubba Wallace says Carson Hocevar is ‘creating a lot of enemies’

Nemechek was not the only driver frustrated after the Michigan race.

Speaking after the event, Wallace delivered some of the strongest comments directed at Hocevar.

“He’s fast, he’s going for every move every second, and it’s not worth it. He’s creating a lot of enemies. This is the same old story, same old Hocevar,” Wallace said.

Wallace also revealed he had a candid conversation with the 22-year-old driver.

“But I just told him, ‘You’re fast, a lot of us are jealous of what you have and what you’re able to do, but we’re beating you because we can put a race together better than you.'”

He later expanded on that thought.

“I said I’m jealous of how fast you are, kid. No doubt, he’s one of the fastest in the field, and that’s just natural ability. And so when you see that and you recognize that, I’ve got to give respect to it.”

The comments reflected a theme that has followed Hocevar throughout much of the season. Few drivers question his speed, but several have openly challenged his decision-making and racecraft.

Fans and fellow drivers react to John Hunter Nemechek’s comments

Not everyone agreed with Nemechek’s criticism.

Several fans defended Hocevar in the comment section, arguing that his aggressive style has helped make him one of NASCAR’s most talked-about young stars.

One fan wrote:

“JH, you do realize that he brings so many eyes back to the sport who haven’t been watching for years. This is exactly the type of personality/driving style that fans have been wanting since the mid 2000s.”

Another replied directly to Nemechek:

“Pretty rich coming from you. Good ol Wreckechek!”

Others pointed to Hocevar’s speed and recent success.

“he’s got a win and a fast car and you don’t. Stay mad.”

But Nemechek also received support, including from NASCAR Hall of Famer and Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson commented:

“Keep swinging brother, everyone is in the know. The 42 is coming!”

Johnson’s support stood in sharp contrast to many of the comments directed at Nemechek, which ranged from defending Hocevar’s aggressive style to criticizing Nemechek for his own past on-track incidents.

Whether Hocevar’s driving style is helping or hurting his reputation depends on who you ask. What is becoming increasingly clear, however, is that the Michigan crash reignited a debate that extends well beyond a single race.

And thanks to Nemechek’s cryptic “if you only knew” response, that conversation is unlikely to cool down anytime soon.