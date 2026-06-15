‘I Told Y’all Jimmie Was Fun’: Dale Jr. Weighs In on Viral Jimmie Johnson Moment

A clip from this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans has NASCAR fans laughing, quoting lines and introducing themselves to a side of Jimmie Johnson they don’t often see in front of a microphone.

But perhaps nobody enjoyed the moment more than Dale Earnhardt Jr.

After a video from Radio Le Mans began making the rounds on social media, Earnhardt responded with a message that instantly caught the attention of NASCAR fans.

“I told y’all Jimmie was fun.”

Earnhardt later doubled down with an even more memorable post:

“I know this guy. His name is Jimmie Jam. You haven’t lived until you have raised hell with Jimmie Jam. What a Legend.”

The exchange quickly became one of the most talked-about NASCAR social media moments of the weekend, with fans embracing both the clip itself and Earnhardt’s reaction to it.

Dale Jr. Introduces Fans to ‘Jimmie Jam’

The viral video came from Johnson’s appearance during the 2026 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was interviewed by Radio Le Mans.

Throughout the interview, Johnson appeared relaxed, loose and in high spirits as he chatted with broadcasters covering one of the world’s most famous endurance races.

The clip spread rapidly across X, with thousands of NASCAR fans sharing it, joking about Johnson’s demeanor and celebrating a side of the Hall of Famer that isn’t often seen during race weekends.

That prompted Earnhardt to weigh in.

The two NASCAR legends spent years together at Hendrick Motorsports, combining for 90 Cup Series victories and nine championships while becoming one of the most successful teammate pairings in the sport’s history.

Because of that relationship, Earnhardt’s reaction carried extra weight.

Rather than acting surprised by the viral moment, Earnhardt’s posts suggested the version of Johnson fans were seeing wasn’t new at all.

According to Dale Jr., this was simply “Jimmie Jam.”

NASCAR Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of the Clip

Once Earnhardt joined the conversation, fan reactions poured in.

One fan replied:

“This is top three of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.”

Another joked:

“What’s Jimmie Jam’s beer of choice?”

A third fan wrote:

“How many beers would you say it takes to meet Mr. Jam?”

Others pointed directly to Earnhardt’s friendship with Johnson, with one fan responding:

“If that’s coming from Dale Jr. what the hell did you and Jimmie Jam get into?”

While fans continued speculating and joking about the clip, Johnson himself never made any public comments about the viral attention.

Still, the moment offered a rare glimpse into the friendship between two of NASCAR’s most recognizable figures.

For years, fans watched Earnhardt and Johnson compete against each other, work together as teammates, win championships and help define an era of NASCAR racing. This weekend, social media got a reminder that their relationship extends well beyond the racetrack.

And thanks to Dale Jr., NASCAR fans now have a new nickname to remember.

Jimmie Jam.