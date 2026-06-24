Denny Hamlin Picks a Side in Noah Gragson’s Heated Kevin Magnussen Feud

Denny Hamlin has weighed in on one of the most talked-about moments from NASCAR’s inaugural San Diego street race weekend, and the veteran driver left little doubt about where he stands.

Following Sunday’s Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado, tensions boiled over between Noah Gragson and former Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen after multiple on-track incidents throughout the race. The confrontation quickly became one of the biggest storylines to emerge from NASCAR’s first trip to San Diego.

Now Hamlin has added another voice to the debate.

Speaking on the latest episode of his “Actions Detrimental” podcast, Hamlin said he ultimately sided with Gragson after reviewing what happened between the two drivers.

Denny Hamlin Says NASCAR Drivers Deserve More Respect

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Hamlin praised Magnussen’s performance during his NASCAR Cup Series debut, but he also made it clear that visiting drivers should approach full-time competitors differently.

“If you’re coming over here for a one-off, you’ve got to show the competitors who are here full-time some respect,” Hamlin said.

He continued:

“If I went and did a one-off somewhere else, I mean, I guess that’s stereotyping us and NASCAR as well: ‘You guys just run into each other.’ So, I think it’s okay to just power drive you into Turn 12 on lap three. I’m not a huge fan of that.”

Hamlin emphasized that his comments were not meant as criticism of Magnussen’s overall performance.

“And I have nothing against him at all. I raced around him a little bit today. He was fine, and I think what he did was wildly impressive.”

But when it came to the dispute itself, Hamlin delivered the line that grabbed headlines.

“But yeah, I’m going to have to side with Noah on this one.”

The remarks came after Hamlin described Magnussen’s NASCAR debut as impressive, noting the former Formula 1 driver’s speed throughout the event.

How the Gragson-Magnussen Feud Started

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The tension between Gragson and Magnussen began during the race itself.

The two drivers exchanged contact multiple times while battling through the field on the tight temporary street circuit. One of the incidents left Gragson frustrated after Magnussen made contact with the rear of the No. 4 Ford entering a corner.

The disagreement followed them all the way to pit road after the checkered flag.

Video captured after the race showed Gragson confronting Magnussen and asking, “What the [expletive] is your problem?”

Magnussen responded by telling Gragson to “get the [expletive] out of my face” before adding, “Or what, what are you gonna do?”

While the exchange never became physical, it quickly spread across social media and became one of the defining moments of NASCAR’s first race weekend in San Diego.

Magnussen later defended his driving style and showed little regret about the contact.

“I’ve watched NASCAR before, so I know that’s how you guys play it,” he said.

Hamlin’s comments now add another layer to the debate. While he acknowledged Magnussen’s speed and praised his overall performance, the three-time Daytona 500 winner ultimately felt Gragson had a legitimate reason to be upset.

With Sonoma Raceway next on the schedule, the San Diego confrontation may already be in the rearview mirror. But Hamlin’s verdict ensured the discussion isn’t ending anytime soon.