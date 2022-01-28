FOX Sports Sets Broadcaster Lineup for Daytona Weekend

FOX Sports has revealed the broadcaster lineup for the opening weekend at Daytona International Speedway. There will be several special guests, headlined by three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and seven-time championship crew chief Chad Knaus.

FOX Sports announced the news on January 28 and set the stage for the opening NASCAR weekend. The press release confirmed that Hamlin and Knaus will join play-by-play man Adam Alexander to call the Xfinity Series opener (5 p.m. ET, FS1). Regan Smith and Vince Welch will serve as the pit reporters for the February 19 race.

FOX Sports has utilized a large variety of special guests in recent seasons with a rotating list of drivers serving as analysts. This trend will continue with a “variety of personalities” from the Cup Series ranks. Though FOX Sports has only revealed Hamlin and Knaus. The rest of the lineup will become public at a later date.

The season-opening Daytona 500 will feature a Hall of Famer as the guest. Tony Stewart will join Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy in the booth to call the Great American Race. This race will be the second of his 2022 schedule, following the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Kurt Buch Returns to the Truck Series Booth

The 2004 Cup Series champion has spent several weekends in the booth while providing analysis for both Xfinity Series and Truck Series races. He will continue to do so in 2022, starting with the Truck Series opener on February 18 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

According to the press release, Busch will join Welch, Michael Waltrip, and Phil Parsons for the season-opening Truck Series race at Daytona. Busch has covered multiple Truck Series races and provided a unique perspective based on his decades of experience racing in a national series.

“[Busch] brings energy, he does his homework,” Waltrip told Heavy during a January 26 interview. “He’s also very versatile, he’s able to shift when he needs to shift and we seem to bounce things off of each other really well. So he’s a guy that I really like working with.”

The quartet in the booth will provide coverage for the Truck Series race while Josh Sims and Jamie Howe provide updates from pit road. The duo worked several races together during the 2021 season, and they will continue to do so while kicking off 2022.

Chase Briscoe Joins the Broadcast Booth

The reigning Cup Series Rookie of the Year will kick off his second full season in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang when he suits up for the Daytona 500 on February 20. One day prior, he will make his season debut in the broadcast booth.

Briscoe will don a different style of suit on Saturday, February 19. He will join Jamie Little and Phil Parsons to cover the ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1). The trio will discuss the action on the track while Sims and Kate Osborne will provide updates from pit road.

The ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona marks the second season where Briscoe has joined Little and Parsons in the booth. He previously helped kick off the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season by serving as a guest analyst for FS1.

