FRS Racing Names Driver for NASCAR Debut

FRS Racing, a new team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is ready to make its debut. The team has named a driver for its first race, which will take place at Richmond Raceway.

According to a video released on March 26, FRS Racing will take on the Virginia short track after joining forces with Kyle Weatherman. The Missouri native will drive the No. 96 Chevrolet Camaro while attempting to qualify in the 38-car field.

Weatherman will have BrewHaha Brewing Company as his primary partner as he suits up for FRS Racing for the first time. The Virginia-based company will take on NASCAR while supporting a brand-new team.

The partnership with FRS Racing will mark a change for Weatherman. He has made four starts in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series, all with Our Motorsports.

Weatherman made his season debut in the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro and delivered a 16th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He then made starts at Phoenix Raceway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Circuit of the Americas.

FRS Racing Announced Its Intentions To Compete in February

FRS Racing, which former Brandonbilt Motorsports Technical Director Collin Fern founded, became public prior to the 2023 season. The team announced on February 10 that it planned to make its debut at Richmon Raceway on April 1.

Fern did not name the driver for its Xfinity Series debut, but he confirmed that the goal was to compete part-time during the 2023 season. He also noted that the plan was to move up to full-time competition for the 2024 season.

Another key part of the announcement focused on the equipment that FRS Racing will use while running part-time in 2023. The team will get engines from ECR during the 2023 season. The team will also use chassis from Richard Childress Racing.

FRS Racing will now attempt to qualify for its first race of the 2023 season. It will kick off the month of April at Richmond Raceway, and it will try to beat out multiple other drivers to secure a spot in the field.

Weatherman Has Achieved a Lot With Very Little

Weatherman has spent time with multiple teams since making his Xfinity Series debut in 2019 and working his way to 88 career starts. He has joined forces with Mike Harmon Racing, DGM Racing, Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, and Rick Ware Racing.

Weatherman hasn’t always had the best equipment or the biggest sponsors, but he has delivered some solid performances en route to a career average finish of 25.4.

For example, he posted an eighth-place finish at Kentucky Speedway while driving for Mike Harmon Racing and then he added another eighth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022 while driving for DGM Racing.

Weatherman’s third career eighth-place finish took place later in 2022 when he was driving for Jesse Iwuji Motorsports. He delivered this performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Along with the top-10 finishes, Weatherman brings something else to the table that will benefit FRS Racing. He has performed well during qualifying while driving for multiple teams. He has taken cars that were not as competitive and put them around the middle of the pack or better. This will be critical as he tries to take a car with no owner points and put it on the starting grid at Richmond Raceway.