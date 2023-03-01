Our Motorsports Adds New Driver for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Our Motorsports will have a new driver for the race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The team will join forces with Kyle Weatherman as he makes his first start of the season.

The original entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race had David Starr listed as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro after he made starts in the first two races of the season. However, the NASCAR Roster Portal later showed that Weatherman will take over the entry for the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday, March 4 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Weatherman confirmed to Heavy that he will indeed be in control of the No. 02 Chevrolet. He will make his first start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season after suiting up for 23 events in 2022, and he will reunite with crew chief Teddy Brown after they spent 13 races together at Mike Harmon Racing in 2020 and 2021.

Weatherman Turned Heads for Another Team in 2022

The Missouri native spent 2020 and 2021 with Mike Harmon Racing — now CHK Racing — and he made 53 total starts while delivering a top-10 finish at Kentucky Speedway. However, he and the team parted ways after the 2021 season, which led to some other opportunities.

Weatherman made starts for two different teams in 2022. He kicked off the year with five starts for DGM Racing, and he delivered an eighth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Weatherman then moved over to Jesse Iwuji Motorsports for another 18 starts. He shared the No. 34 Chevrolet Camaro with team owner Jesse Iwuji, and he delivered consistency.

Weatherman kept the car clean, qualified well, and finished inside the top 20 on 10 different occasions. This run includes a 14th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the fall. He also added another top-10 to his resume at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Our Motorsports Scaled Back for 2023

Our Motorsports first made its Xfinity Series debut during the 2020 season with the No. 02. Brett Moffitt was the primary driver while a select group of guests also made limited starts.

This setup continued into 2021 as Moffitt continued to be the main driver of the No. 02. Though Ty Dillon stepped in for two races as Moffitt dealt with an illness. Meanwhile, a variety of drivers made select starts in the No. 23.

The lineup drastically changed for the 2022 Xfinity Series season. Our Motorsports expanded to three full-time entries with Jeb Burton, Anthony Alfredo, and Moffitt as the drivers. Both Burton and Alfredo completed the full, 33-race schedule while Moffitt and Our Motorsports parted ways after a trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Prior to the 2023 season, Our Motorsports scaled back. The team announced that the No. 02 will remain the full-time entry with David Starr making select starts in it. The No. 23 will be a part-time entry with a rotating group of drivers.

The No. 23 has not yet made an appearance in 2023 while the No. 02 has been involved in both of the first two races. Starr finished 22nd at Daytona International Speedway and 35th at Auto Club Speedway. Now, Weatherman will take over the entry while making his season debut.