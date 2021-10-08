GMS Racing Sets Date for Major Cup Series Announcement

GMS Racing is about to turn some heads at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The full-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team has revealed that it will hold a press conference on Sunday, October 10, to discuss the upcoming expansion that will feature a Cup series team.

The organization teased the reveal on Friday, October 8, by tweeting out the thinking face emoji. This simple post immediately created conversations on social media, specifically focusing on which driver will join the team for the 2022 season. GMS Racing then confirmed that they will discuss the Cup Series by announcing the press conference and teasing the reveal of the Chevrolet Camaro.

And now for the moment you’ve all been waiting for… Check back in with us on Sunday morning!#WeAreGMS | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/XfoId72Xso — GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) October 8, 2021

The big announcement will take place at Charlotte Motor Speedway as teams prepare for the Bank of America Roval 400, but those unable to attend can also watch. NASCAR.com will provide a stream of the press conference, so fans and remote analysts alike can learn about the future of GMS Racing, the identity of the driver, and some other key details.

Ty Dillon, the younger brother of Austin Dillon, has long been at the forefront of the GMS Racing discussions. Multiple reporters, such as FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, have noted that he remains the top option for the team. Dillon will also be the driver for the upcoming Next Gen test at the Charlotte Roval on October 11-12.

GMS Racing Created Intrigue With Number Discussions

There are several important details that fans focus on every time a team makes a big announcement about the upcoming season. The identity of the driver and the list of sponsors are at the top of the list. Next is the number that will be on the vehicle.

GMS Racing did not reveal which number will be on the Chevrolet Camaro during the 2022 Cup Series season, but the team created intrigue with a tease. GMS tweeted out a photo of political commentator Steven Crowder with a sign reading, “we aren’t running the #26 in Cup. Change our mind,” prompting a multitude of responses from racing fans. Many called for GMS Racing to run No. 26 while others called for No. 69 and No. 88.

There are several drivers that have competed in the No. 26 throughout NASCAR history, including a Hall of Famer. Bill Elliott drove the No. 26 Ford at Talladega Superspeedway in 2010 while driving for Latitude 43 Motorsports. He was one of seven drivers to get behind the wheel of the No. 26 during the 2010 season.

According to the Car Number Database, there have been 85 drivers that have climbed into a Cup Series car with No. 26 on the doors. For example, Jamie McMurray spent four seasons in the No. 26 — 2006-2009 — winning twice before he joined Earnhardt Ganassi Racing.

Robert Richardson Jr. is the last person to drive the No. 26. He competed in the 2016 Daytona 500 for BK Racing, completing 135 of the scheduled 200 laps before an engine issue ended his day. He took over the stock car for Jeb Burton, who made 17 starts in the No. 26 during the 2015 season.

Another Team Will Make a Big Announcement in Charlotte

The trip to the Charlotte Roval will feature intense playoff races in both the Xfinity and Cup Series. It will also include multiple announcements from race teams. GMS Racing will kick off Sunday’s schedule with information about the Cup Series team while another will make an announcement on Saturday, October 9.

Richard Childress Racing has teased a new partner reveal. The team will hold a special press conference ahead of the Xfinity Series playoff race to reveal the name of the partner, as well as the paint scheme. The team will also conduct a Q&A for those in attendance.

RCR did not provide details about whether this announcement is for the Xfinity or Cup Series teams. However, the organization has yet to provide information about Sheldon Creed’s sponsors for when he leaves GMS and moves to the Xfinity Series on a full-time basis in 2022. This announcement could be the first piece of that proverbial puzzle.

