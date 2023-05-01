GMS Racing Adds New Crew Chief as Playoffs Approach

GMS Racing has made a midseason change to its driver-crew chief lineup. The organization has joined forces with Blake Bainbridge, starting with the Craftsman Truck Series trip to Kansas Speedway.

GMS Racing announced the news on May 1. Bainbridge will take over the No. 43 team, and he will work with Daniel Dye for the remainder of the season. The veteran crew chief will replace Travis Sharpe, who has amicably parted ways with the organization after the race at Martinsville Speedway.

“You know, I’m really looking forward to taking on a new challenge with all the talented people at GMS Racing,” Bainbridge said in a press release. “I haven’t really known Daniel all that well, but from looking at how well he was able to run in ARCA last year, I can tell that he is hungry to prove himself.

“Having the chance to guide a rookie is something that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed during my career, so working with Daniel is going to be fun. I’m thankful for the opportunity and am ready to make the most out of this season with our No. 43 team.”

Bainbridge Recently Worked With Another Truck Series Team

Bainbridge has been atop the pit box during races in ARCA, the Craftsman Truck Series, and the Xfinity Series. He has celebrated one career win, which took place during the 2004 season when he guided Jamie McMurray at Darlington Raceway.

The majority of Bainbridge’s tenure as a crew chief has been in the Xfinity Series. He was atop the pit box for 44 races between 2004 and 2013 while working with a wide variety of drivers. His time in the Craftsman Truck Series, for comparison, has included 12 races as a crew chief.

Bainbridge most recently worked with Halmar Friesen Racing. He took over as the crew chief of the No. 52 team during the third race of the 2023 season, and he guided Stewart Friesen during five events. Friesen finished third at Texas Motor Speedway, but he did not crack the top 10 in his other four starts with Bainbridge.

Dye Has Not Secured a Top-10 Finish in 2023

Dye moved up to the Craftsman Truck Series after contending for the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2022. He took over the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado and became teammates with Grant Enfinger and Rajah Caruth.

Dye made seven starts with Sharpe atop the No. 43 pit box. Their tenure together began with a crash at Daytona International Speedway during a race severely impacted by rain in Florida. They then secured top-20 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Circuit of the Americas.

The past three races have not led to results that Dye or GMS Racing wanted. The driver of the No. 43 finished 25th at Texas Motor Speedway, 22nd at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt), and 31st at Martinsville Speedway.

Dye is currently 21st in points, and he is 11 spots below the playoff cutline. He is fourth in the Rookie of the Year battle with 98 points. Teammate Rajah Caruth is third with 118 points, Jake Garcia is second with 152 points, and Nick Sanchez is first with 174 points.