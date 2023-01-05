Stewart Friesen Lands New Primary Partner for 2023 NASCAR Season

Stewart Friesen has put an important piece in place for the 2023 Craftsman Truck Series season. The veteran driver has signed a new primary partner.

Halmar Friesen Racing announced the news with a press conference on January 5. They joined representatives from Ferris Mowers and Briggs & Stratton Corporation in New York to unveil the new No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

Friesen’s new scheme features a red base, which matches the Ferris Mowers colors. There are massive logos on the side and hood for the mower company, along with grey stripes to bring in some other details from the logo.

The partnership is fitting for Friesen considering that he has a heavy presence in the Northeast modified community. Ferris calls New York home and has similar ties to this section of the country.

“We’re excited to expand our involvement with the racing community this year by partnering with HFR, Stewart Friesen, and the No. 52 truck,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing at Briggs & Stratton, in a press release. “Given that race car drivers and lawn contractors alike are always looking for the best possible ride, the partnership just makes sense.”

Ferris & Friesen Set the Primary Sponsor Schedule

Ferris Mowers will have a strong presence with the No. 52 team throughout the season, but the first race as the primary will not take place until the calendar turns to April.

The red Ferris Mowers scheme will debut during the trip to Texas Motor Speedway on April 1. This is the track where Friesen won in 2022 and punched his ticket to the playoffs.

Ferris Mowers will then return to the No. 52 the following week for the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway before taking over the entry once again at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 20.

The schedule continues with the trip to World Wide Technology Raceway on June 3 and Nashville Superspeedway on June 23. Ferris Motors will wrap up its schedule with the return of the Milwaukee Mile on August 27, which serves as the second race of the playoffs.

Along with serving as a primary partner for Friesen’s No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Ferris will also join him for other events. The company will serve as an associate partner for his No. 44 Halmar dirt modified as he competes throughout 2023.

Ferris Mowers Supported Another Driver in 2022

Ferris Mowers has previously had a presence during national NASCAR series events and in other racing series. This includes some races in the Cup Series and a partnership with Petty GMS.

Ferris Mowers announced on May 5 that it would continue its support of Ty Dillon while making a move into the top series of NASCAR. The deal would begin with the All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway and then it would continue with points-paying races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.

Dillon had one of his strongest performances of the season during the trip to Michigan. He finished 14th in the red, black, and white No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro. His trip to Indianapolis, for comparison, came to an early end after a stunning wreck involving Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet.