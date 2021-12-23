19x-Time Cup Series Winner Greg Biffle Just Got Engaged

A former NASCAR Cup Series driver just made a big move away from the track. Greg Biffle proposed to his girlfriend, Cristina Grossu, during a late-December trip to The Bahamas.

The 19-time Cup Series winner posted a photo of the big moment on Wednesday, December 22. He was on bended knee in front of the ocean, ring in hand, while proposing. Grossu accepted, which she showed with her own post on Instagram.

“The perfect spot at the perfect time,” Grossu wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo. She prompted a multitude of congratulatory messages, including those from Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha, Kurt Busch’s wife Ashley, and former Cup Series driver Brian Scott’s wife Whitney.

As Grossu revealed, they were actually in The Bahamas for Biffle’s birthday celebration. The 2002 Busch Series champion turned 52 on December 23 and celebrated in the tropical locale with some close friends. The former NASCAR driver also used the trip as an opportunity to pop the question on the beach and take the celebration to another level.

Biffle & Grossu Previously Welcomed Their First Child Together

The proposal is only the latest big moment that Biffle and Grossu have shared with their friends and followers on social media. They also previously revealed that they had welcomed their first child together.

The happy couple first revealed that they were expecting with matching social media posts on February 29, 2020. They posed in front of Biffle’s truck, along with his daughter Emma and announced that “Baby Biffle” would make an appearance in fall 2020. They did not reveal the gender at the time.

Biffle then announced on September 9, 2020, that he and Grossu had welcomed Ryder Jack Biffle at 1:01 p.m. Grossu noted that the newborn, who weighed just over six pounds, was slightly early but was still becoming a “wild man.”

Love Is in the Air This Holiday Season

Biffle is not the only NASCAR driver that kicked off the week of Christmas by popping the question. Soon-to-be Cup Series rookie Todd Gilliland also did so during his own late-December trip to Exuma, The Bahamas.

The Front Row Motorsports driver posted an assortment of photos on Instagram on Monday, December 20, revealing that he had proposed to his girlfriend, Marissa Holmes. Gilliland also showed that he had fully prepared for the proposal by bringing a specially-made “Future Mrs. Gilliland” sweatshirt with him to The Bahamas.

Biffle and Gilliland each headed to the Exuma district of The Bahamas and asked the same question to their respective partners. The result was the same. They both received “yes” as the answer, as well as a multitude of congratulatory messages on social media.

While the two drivers used similar locations and days to propose, they will now follow very different paths. The rookie in Gilliland will kick off his Cup Series career and try to reach Victory Lane in the No. 38 FRM Ford Mustang after a Truck Series playoff appearance in 2021.

Biffle, on the other hand, will enjoy his retirement after winning two NASCAR championships (2000 Truck Series, 2002 Busch Series) and 56 total races across the three national series.

