Former Busch Series Champ Returns to SRX Series

There are only two races remaining in the inaugural Camping World SRX Series season — Slinger Speedway and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. A former NASCAR Busch Series champion, Greg Biffle, will take part in the former as he makes his second SRX Series start of the year.

Biffle joins a stacked group of drivers for the trip to Slinger Speedway, which also features Tony Stewart, Hailie Deegan, Ernie Francis Jr., and Helio Castroneves among others. The last time Biffle climbed into the custom-built SRX Series race car was the season-opening race at Stafford Speedway. He finished second behind local driver Doug Coby.

The SRX Series race at the quarter-mile Slinger Speedway will take place on Saturday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET. CBS and the Paramount+ streaming platform will provide coverage for the first two heat races, as well as the main event.

According to CBS Sports, Stewart has the best odds (3-2) to take the checkered flag at Slinger Speedway. He has two wins already in the inaugural season, and a third would help him lock up the championship trophy. Biffle (5-2) has the second-best odds out of the group.

Biffle Made 837 Starts Across NASCAR’s Top Three Series

The Washington native last competed as a full-time Cup Series driver during the 2016 season. He made 36 starts for Roush Fenway Racing and posted one top-five finish and three top-10s. The Biff walked away at the end of the year and kicked off a life of semi-retirement. According to NASCAR, he now competes in a variety of racing series, including those where he has to drive “lemons,” cars that only cost $500 or less.

During his NASCAR career, Biffle made 510 starts in the Cup Series, winning 19 and finishing second behind Stewart in the 2005 season. He started another 244 in the Busch Series — now the Xfinity Series — with 20 wins. Biffle also ended the 2002 season as the champion.

The 51-year-old driver is actually one of three in NASCAR history to win both a Busch Series and Truck Series championship. He captured the Truck Series trophy in 2000 while driving for Roush. Biffle won five races and held off teammate Kurt Busch to capture the title.

He may have stopped competing in the Cup Series in 2016, but Biffle has returned two NASCAR two times. He made a Truck Series start for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2019, a race that he won at Texas Motor Speedway. He then suited up for GMS Racing at Darlington in 2020, finishing 19th.

Biffle Will Face Off With a Rising Local Star

When the semi-retired NASCAR star heads to Slinger Speedway, he will prepare to face off with multiple drivers from a variety of series. The list also includes a local competitor who regularly suits up at the quarter-mile oval.

According to Frontstretch, 17-year-old Luke Fenhaus, a Wisconsin, will compete on July 10 as the “local legend.” He received an invitation from SRX after taking the checkered flag in the 2021 SupplyZone Slinger Nationals 200 on July 6. Now he will face off with Biffle, Stewart, and several other big names.

Fenhaus, a member of the Alan Kulwicki Driver Development Program, is a regular at Slinger Speedway. He races at the track every week and won two feature races in 2020. Fenhaus is currently competing with six other drivers for the Kulwicki Cup and more than $50,000 in prize money.

