Is Corey Heim Eligible for the NASCAR Playoffs After Winning in San Diego?

Corey Heim accomplished something Sunday that many NASCAR drivers spend an entire career chasing.

He won a NASCAR Cup Series race.

The 23XI Racing development driver outdueled some of the biggest names in the sport at Naval Base Coronado, delivering a breakthrough victory that instantly became one of the defining moments of the 2026 season.

But unlike most first-time winners, Heim didn’t leave San Diego with a playoff spot.

In fact, he isn’t eligible for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at all.

The surprising twist has become one of the most talked-about storylines coming out of NASCAR’s inaugural San Diego street race, leaving many fans asking the same question after Heim’s victory celebration:

How can a Cup Series race winner not be in the playoffs?

Why Corey Heim Is Not Eligible for the NASCAR Cup Playoffs

The answer comes down to NASCAR’s championship declaration rules.

While Heim competes in select Cup Series races for 23XI Racing, he is not running a full-time Cup schedule and has declared for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series points in 2026.

Drivers can only earn championship points in one national NASCAR series each season. Because Heim elected to compete for the Truck Series championship, he is not eligible for the Cup Series championship or playoffs regardless of where he finishes in Cup races.

That means Sunday’s victory counts as an official NASCAR Cup Series win, but it does not count toward the Cup playoff field.

The win will be recorded in the history books. It just won’t put Heim in the postseason.

It’s a rare situation, but one that highlights how unusual Heim’s accomplishment really was.

At just 22 years old, he became a Cup Series winner before ever running a full-time season at NASCAR’s highest level.

Denny Hamlin Thinks NASCAR Just Got a Glimpse of the Future

The reaction from Denny Hamlin after the race may have been just as revealing as the victory itself.

Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI Racing and has played a significant role in Heim’s development, admitted the team had specific goals for the weekend.

Winning wasn’t necessarily one of them.

“Really happy for Corey and that whole team,” Hamlin said. “We gave Corey an agenda this week. Each start, this is what we expect. This is what we want you to work on.”

Then came the line that drew laughs.

“I don’t think this was on the agenda for San Diego.”

Hamlin’s praise only intensified from there.

“Man, as Blaney says, he’s gonna be a problem.”

The three-time Daytona 500 winner pointed to Heim’s maturity and racecraft as qualities that separate him from most young drivers.

“Just so proud of him. The maturity that he has. His race craft well beyond his years.”

Hamlin also made it clear that he believes Heim possesses something every organization searches for but rarely finds.

“It’s hard to get all the pieces of the puzzle all in one driver, but I really feel optimistic that he has all the tools that he needs to succeed.”

Then came perhaps the most telling statement of all.

“I think he’s going to hit the ground running next year and be a tough competitor.”

That’s why Sunday’s story extends beyond playoff eligibility.

Corey Heim won’t be competing for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

But after becoming a Cup Series winner in just his 13th career start, he may have shown exactly why so many people inside the garage believe he’s destined to become one of NASCAR’s next stars.