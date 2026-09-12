‘It’d Be Funny’: Kyle Larson Comments on Keselowski, Hocevar Feud

Kyle Larson would find it humorous if Brad Keselowski were to retaliate against Carson Hocevar following the on-track incident between the two in last Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington.

Towards the end of Stage 1, contact between Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford and Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet sent the former. The two had unique comments toward each other following the race, which has the NASCAR community talking all week long.

Hocevar finished 11th in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, while Keselowski placed 23rd.

Kyle Larson on Keselowski paying back Hocevar: ‘It’d be funny’

During media availability at World Wide Technology Raceway, Larson was asked by NASCAR reporter Cameron Richardson what he would think if Keselowski paid back Hocevar for the Darlington spin-out.

The driver of the No. 5 would get a chuckle out of the incident, adding that he would be wishful of something happening if he was behind it.

“When you’re behind it, you’re hoping something cool happens. It’d be funny,” Larson said.

Larson also believes Hocevar’s aggressiveness gets out of hand at times, as many felt last Sunday at Darlington.

“Hocevar, honestly, I respect his talent. I think he’s extremely, extremely good and fast. I like his aggressiveness, even, but I would say it goes overboard a lot of the time,” he said.

“For me, he’s young, but he’s more immature than what his age is. I have his little Twitch stream thing pop up on my Instagram feed every now and then, and I’m like, ‘Dude, this guy is like an 8-year-old.’ That’s where I lose a little bit of respect because I’m like, ‘This guy could be the future of our sport, and he’s acting like he’s eight years old.’”

Hocevar has made waves throughout the 2026 season. On the track, “The Hurricane” scored his first career Cup Series win at Talladega last April and made the Chase for the first time in his career.

Off the racetrack, Hocevar has become a fan favorite as it was recently reported the Spire Motorsports driver is No. 1 in NASCAR merchandise sales.

Hocevar, Keselowski Darlington incident making for intriguing debate

The Hocevar, Keselowski Darlington incident has been a huge topic of conversation in the NASCAR world this past week.

Following the Cook Out Southern 500, Keselowski fired a stern warning to Hocevar.

“His day’s coming and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson,” he said.

Hocevar, meanwhile, was non-chalant about the incident.

“I don’t know. It looked like he spun,” he said.

Hocevar was made aware of Keselowski’s comments, but did not seem to be affected by the threat.

“I’ll tighten my belts,” he said.

Many have weighed in on the on-track incident itself and the post-race comments between the two drivers.

One of those was Denny Hamlin, who said he was not going to give Hocevar attention, but called his Spire Motorsports team an “unserious” one on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast.

While Hocevar is in the Chase this season, Keselowski failed to make it. With essentially nothing to lose, it will be interesting to see if “Bad Brad” follows through on his warning to Hocevar.